photo by Billy Wilcox Clay City Fire

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Friday Morning around 10:30 a.m. a traffic accident involving a semi and a pickup truck occured on the Mountain Parkway the 18 and 22 mile marker exits. Traffic was rerouted via the 18 (Hardwicks Creek) exit, and the 22 (Stanton) exit remains open. The accident left the Parkway shut down until nearly 5:00 p.m. First responders from Stanton and Clay City Fire were on scene most of the day until the incident was cleared. No injuries were reported.