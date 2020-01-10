Gilbert Lee Beagle, 85 born September 12, 1934 in Bourbon County, Kentucky to William and Gertrude Beagle. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. He lives the last 3 years in Fort Gibson, OK and 35 years prior to that he lived in Wichita Falls, TX. He was one of 13 siblings. He loved driving a truck, he did that for many years before he met his soulmate Linda. He married her and they had 2 children Richard Beagle Wichita Falls Texas and Edna Thomas Gibson OK. His wife Linda passed away in 1990. Gilbert never remarried, he raised his two young children. He made sure he did his best and every time the church doors opened, they were there. He was so proud of his kids. He never missed a beat of claiming Jody Waddell as a daughter and Victor Hines as a son, he became there adopted kids when Edna got married, he got another son Jeremy he was proud to give his Edna away to hime he was proud to call him son. He treated them all as if they were his own blood. Gilbert loved to eat and loved catfish and biscuits and gravy. Gilbert was always ready to go, you better be in the car or he was leaving you behind. He was a faithful man of God and he was ready to go see Jesus. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, his sisters, Cora, Dee, Ruby, and Mary. Brothers James, Russel, Clay and William. He is survived by his daughter Edna Thompson and husband Jeremy Thompson of Fort Gibson, OK. His son Richard and Beagle and fiance Kelly Lopez of Wichita Falls, TX. His sisters Martha of Kansas and Debbie from Kentucky and his brothers Charles in Florida Bruce in Kentucky. Jody Waddell and husband Michael of Florida. Victor Hines and wife Shelly of Wichita Falls, TX. Numerous nieces and nephews and extended family Karen and John Valdez and children. There will be a family conducted memorial service in Clay City, KY on January 2, 2020

Thurlin Dotson, 72, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born May 2, 1947 in Freeburn, Kentucky to the late George and Della Mae Dotson. Survivors include, son Thurlin Kevin Dotson; daughter, Ruby Marie (Randy) Bartley; brothers, Roland (Lena) Dotson, Verlin (Lori) Dotson and Russell (Phyllis) Dotson; sister, Pearl (Warren) Bowman; grandchildren, Justin Keith Bush and Noah Daniel Bush. Services Thursday, January 9, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Andy Darren Dotson. Visitation Wednesday 6-9pm. Burial in West Bend Cemetery, Clay City.

Shirley J. Hall, 70, wife of Bobby G. Hall, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born September 28, 1949. Survivors include, husband, Bobby G. Hall, Stanton; son, Billy Wolff, Stanton, Chris Hall, Hamilton, OH, and Steve Hall, Hamilton, OH; grandson, Cody Hall, Stanton; great-granddaughter, McKinley Brooke Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Bobbi Jean Hall. No services scheduled at this time.

Mack Grigsby, 80, husband of Cynthia Grigsby of Stanton, KY passed away December 26, 2019 at U. K. Healthcare, Lexington, KY. Born in Carrie, KY he was the son of the late Hiram and Creola Cornett Grigsby and he was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Mack was a former route salesman with Pet Dairy and he attended Stanton Christian Church. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by three sisters: Janice Grigsby, Lola Grigsby and Wanda Grigsby and one brother, Raymond Grigsby. Mack is survived by his wife, Cynthia Howell Grigsby; two sons, Daniel Mack Grigsby of Danville and Gary Lee Grigsby of Roudy; one brother, Forest (Eliza) Grigsby of Roudy; two grandchildren, Cody Ryan Grigsby and Madison Danielle Grigsby along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Barry Radebaugh and Bro. Greg Webb were held at 11:00 A.M, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial with military honors will be in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery with Daniel Mack Grigsby, Richard Kelly, Chester Parks, Robert Scott Creech, Nick Brooks and Chad Rudd serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Nellie and Dwain Anderson, Carol and Linville Knox, Wanda Lacy and Brandon McWhorter. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Geneva M.Means, 91, widow of James Edward Means, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rose Manor Nursing Home, Lexington. She was born July 1, 1928 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Grover and Fannie Mae Barnett. Survivors include, daughters, Edwina M. Frost, Paula Ike, and Linda Smith; son-in-law, Gloyd Lee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Wanda Lee, and grandson, James Henry. Services were Monday, December 30, 10:00AM Lane Cemetery, Cat Creek Road, Stanton. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Hospice of Northern Kentucky, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.

Rev. Forest Harrison 89 of Mt. Sterling formerly of Stanton went to be with his Lord Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born February 11, 1930 in Irvine to Vannie and Julia Harrison. He is survived by his wife Mildred Napier of Stanton, three sons James Harrison and his wife Vilma of Mt. Sterling, Stephen Harrison and his wife Betty of Stanton, Lewis Harrison of Falmouth, Daughter Wanda Carol Hill and her husband Charles Falmouth, 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette Lee Harrison, granddaughter Brandy Rocklin, great grandson Brandon Roach, five brothers Roy, Cegal, Cecil, Weldon and Wayne Harrison and a sister Lillian Withers. Funeral services were held 12PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Camargo Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Camargo with Bro. Chris Colley officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanton Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Ronald “Gene” Aleshire 67 of Stanton passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born July 22, 1952 in Mt. Sterling to Kester and Marie Aleshire. He is survived by two brothers Michael Aleshire of Stanton, Jerry Aleshire, niece Crystal Aleshire and three nephew Jeffery, Alex and Max. He was preceded in death by his parents Kester and Marie Aleshire. Funeral services were held 1 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. George Sparks officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Betty Jean Jones, 77, of Paris, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 following a long illness. She was born February 8, 1942 in Spout Springs, KY, to Amos and Edna Conner. She was one of fourteen brothers and sisters. Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 31 years, Roy T. Jones, Jr., her son, Ronnie Gene Rose, and her four brothers, Amos Jr., John, Earl, and Elmer Conner. Betty is survived by her children, Ray Rose Jones (Patty Crider), Susan Rose Rodgers (Dennis), Cathy Fletcher, Tammy (William) Gray, and Jeff (Lori) Jones; grandchildren, Tyler (Kara) & Keegan Rose, Austin & Kelsey Jones, Audri Lawrence, Joshua & Jessie Fletcher, Jeremiah Lotz, Caitlin Hunt, Talia Ormsby, Tia Craig, Spencer & Emily Sledd, Justin Marshall, Jalin Mills, Lyndsey Hawkins, and many great-grandchildren; six brothers, Frank Conner, Willie Conner, David Conner, Lawrence Conner, Elbert Conner, and Paul Conner; three sisters, Virginia Atwood, Norma Brinegar, and Lula Thomas. Betty, a retired homemaker, dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren. She loved entertaining family and friends, her bowling league, Euchre tournaments, fish fries, music, and traveling with Roy. To know Betty was to love her. She was a giving and kind spirit with a smile that was contagious. Her door, along with her heart, was always open. There will be a life celebration at her home with close family and friends at a later date. We want to thank all the family and friends that stopped by to visit Betty. It meant the world to her. We want to say a special thank you to the Cynthiana Hospice Team who are now and will always be a part of our family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made in her memory to: Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) 1317 US-62 Cynthiana, KY 41031-7970