By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On December 18 firefighters from Clay City Fire were called to assist a local resident Shirley Lowe who had obtained a smoke detector but was unable to install it. Members Brian McKinney, Cody Gibson and Assistant Chief Eric Strange were more than happy to provide their time in installing the detector and they remind us they are here to serve the citizens of Clay City. The us national average for all home fire fatalities -70 % occurred in homes without working smwwoke detectors . NFPA ( National Fire Prevention Association) confirms that having a working detectors reduces your risk of death by half. If you do have them, please check them to ensure they are working or just let your local fire fighters know if you need assistance in obtaining them . Clay City Fire wishes you a safe and Merry Christmas.