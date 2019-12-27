Clay City Times

 Smoke detectors top in fire safety

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

  On December 18 firefighters from Clay City Fire were called to assist a local resident  Shirley Lowe who had obtained a smoke detector but was unable to install it. Members Brian McKinney, Cody Gibson and Assistant Chief Eric Strange were more than happy to provide their time in installing the  detector  and they remind us they are  here to serve the citizens of Clay City.  The  us national average  for  all home fire fatalities -70 % occurred in homes without working smwwoke detectors . NFPA ( National Fire Prevention Association) confirms that having a working detectors reduces your risk of death by half.   If you do have them, please check them to ensure they are working or just let your local fire fighters know if you need assistance  in obtaining them . Clay City Fire wishes you a safe and  Merry Christmas.

