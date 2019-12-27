Maxine Crain, 80 of Clay City died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born February 19, 1939 to Melvin and Osie Rose. She is survived by two sons Jason Crain of Clay City, Kevin Crain and wife Tonya of Stanton, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a special niece Paula Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Osie Rose, two sons Melvin Wayne Curtis, Jeffrey Curtis, three brothers Leonard Rose, William Rose, Elmo Rose and a sister Jewell Abbott. Funeral services were held 12 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Warren Toler and Bro. Wayne Hatton officiating. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Claude Lindon Bowen, 89, of Mt. Sterling, KY died December 17, 2019 at the V. A. Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Kiddville, KY he was the son of the late Birt Bowen and the late Cora Lee Rogers Bowen and a US Army veteran. Claude was a former heavy equipment operator with Skilton Construction and a member of Operators Union Local No. 181. He attended the Mt. Sterling Christian Assembly of God and he was an avid horseback rider. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Eldora (Dodie) Townsend Bowen; one son, Billy Jo Bowen; one grandson, Bradley James Bowen; one brother, Emery Gene Bowen and two sisters, Gladys Pace and Zelma Reynolds. Claude is survived by his son, Mike Bowen of Jeffersonville; daughter, Claudia Lynn (Robert) Burnett of Georgetown; four grandchildren: Mikey (Mindy) Bowen, Britney Bowen, Bobby Jo Bowen and Phillip Campbell; two great grandchildren, Cody Bowen and Paxton Campbell, a step granddaughter, Chandra Burnett and a niece, Shonda (Garrick) Williams of Mt. Sterling. Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial with military honors was in Powell’s Valley Cemetery, Clay City, KY. Active pallbearers were Eddie Rice, Danny Rice, Don Butler, Henry Ashley, John Gabbard and Vernon Mast. Honorary pallbearers are H. T. and Wilda Derickson.

Mary Henry, 73 of Nicholasville died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born February 10, 1946 in Estill Co. to Harmon and Ruby Hall. She was a long time employee of Vaughn’s Tobacco Redryer and a longtime supporter of the Salvation Army. She is survived by six sons Shelton Wireman of Winchester, Jeffrey Wireman of Nicholasville, Charles Wireman of Nicholasville, James Wireman of Winchester, Henry Wireman of Nicholasville, Johnathan Henry of Winchester, a daughter Faith Henry of Lexington, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister Diana Billings of Stanton. She was preceded by her parents Harmon and Ruby Hall. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Colonel Howard Burr of the Salvation Army officiating the service. Burial was in the Vaughn’s Mill Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Elizabeth Strange, 48 of Owingsville died at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born January 8, 1971 to Robert and Loretta Ledford. She is survived by two sons Justin Barnett of Morehead, Joe Rollins of Frenchburg, daughter Brittany Barnett of Frenchburg, four grandchildren and a brother Terry McClure of Stanton. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family service was held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the McClure – Swango Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Nancy Ann Wireman, 83, wife of James Gerald Wireman of Leeco, KY died December 18, 2019 in Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Beattyville, KY. Born in Newport, KY she was the daughter of the late Auldon Martin and the late Thelma Strange Martin. Nancy was a retired Post Office clerk and member of Torrent First Church of God where she was known as the cookie lady. She was very active with the fund raising to begin the Tri-Community Fire Department. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Gerald Wayne Wireman; two great grandchildren, Sawyer Parks and Easton Parks and her sister, Betty Palmer. Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Gerald Wireman; son James Kevin and his wife Renee Wireman of Leeco; daughter Kathy Ann and her husband Alton Hughes of Stanton; sister Mary Bowen of Stanton; four grandchildren: Kristi (Joey) Parks, Kayla (Josh) Carroll, Kesha (Cooper) Carson and Kevin “Bub” Wireman and three great grandchildren, Khloe Carroll, MaKayla Parks and Lauryn. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Marvin Hobbs were held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Torrent First Church of God. Burial was in Wireman Cemetery, Leeco, KY with Josh Carroll, Joey Parks, Alton Hughes, James Kevin Wireman, Cooper Carson, Jordan Smith, Casey Clibern and Kevin “Bub” Wireman serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Chester and Bea Briscoe, Bonnie and Elmer Whisman, members of Torrent First Church of God, Teresa Noe, Jerry Ledford, Arnold Ledford, Wally and Mary Bush, Sue Lane, Verlena Creech and the staff of Lee County Care and Rehab. Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.