Operation Hands of Love

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 11am – 12:30pm. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Sheila if you need more information at (859) 302-1260

Revival Full Gospel Evengelistic Ministry

400 Duck Wear Rd. Irvine, Ky. 40336 (606) 723-0343

Sunday January 5th @ 11:00 A.M.

Monday January 6th – Wednesday January 8th @ 7:00 P.M. Evangelist De’Mikale Knowles ministering

EVERYONE WELCOME!!!

Revelation 22:17 (KJV) 17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.