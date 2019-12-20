Photo by Jannis Knorr from Pexels.

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Friday December 13, just before midnight, Jonathan L. Elkins of 6076 High Rock Road in Stanton was arrested following a bizarre police chase. According to reports Elkins was attempting to steal a tractor. Elkins was spotted on Oak street striking a Clay City Police cruiser pushing it down the street. Officers pursued Elkins on the runaway tractor down Chestnut to Plum Street and onto Airport Road where he attempted to ram through the gate. The tractor became stuck on the gate and Elkins was finally apprehended.

Throughout the pursuit the power takeoff was engaged, causing the tractor’s two large bat-wing mower blades to spin vertically which created a perilous situation for arresting officers. According to police reports Elkins admitted he had stolen the tractor, told the police where he had stolen it from and admitted he had been using Methamphetamine. Damages to the gate at the farm where he stole the tractor were estimated to be around $15,000 and the damage to the airport gate were at least $12,000. The tractor was valued at $80,000. An estimate for the damage to the police cruiser has not yet been obtained.

Elkins is charged with DUI, fleeing the scene, receiving stolen property in the amount of $10,000 or more, criminal mischief in the first degree and fleeing and evading police in the first degree. Elkins (also known as Ears) has been arrested multiple times prior is now lodged in the Powell County Detention Center.