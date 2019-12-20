Howard Branham, 72, husband of Donna Spencer Branham, Stanton, KY died at his residence Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Nada, Kentucky he was the son of the late John Branham and the late Eliza King Branham and he was an Army Vietnam War Veteran. Howard was a former maintenance employee of the City of Stanton, a member of the Stanton Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of Walnut Grove Church of God. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four brothers: Elmer Branham, Ova Branham, Jerry Branham and Lewis Branham and three sisters: Loudemia Creech, Delphia Barker, and Cora King. Howard is survived by his wife, Donna Branham; one son, Robert (Aimie) Branham of Stanton; four daughters: Lisa (Johnny) Self of Blackshear, GA, Ramona Gabbard of Winchester, Jamie (Bow) Warren of Magnolia and Amy Branham (Jason Taylor) of Frenchburg; one brother, Omer (Sharon) Branham of Stanton; one sister, Martha Coldiron of Nada; six grandchildren: Chelsea King, John Allen Self, Amanda Kinder, Samantha Self, Steven Gabbard and Colt Warren along with seven great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Dawson were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial with military honors was in Branham Cemetery, Nada, KY. Active pallbearers were Robert Branham, Omer Branham, John Allen Self, Johnny Self, Bow Warren, Steven Gabbard, Mitchell Barker and Anthony Bond. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Ashley, Kenny Case, Sid McCauley, Rowland Scott, members of Stanton Fire Department, employees of the City of Stanton and the congregation of Walnut Grove Church of God. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Donnie Conner SR., 67 of Clay City husband of Alice Louise Conner passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy a tree trimmer for 41 years and a member of the Church of God. He is survived by his wife Alice Louise Conner of Clay City, son Donnie Conner JR and his wife Jonetta of Mt. Sterling, daughter Victoria Vaughn and her husband Timothy of Clay City and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Develia Conner, a grandchild Dakota Conner, a brother Michael Conner and a sister Connie Conner. Funeral services were held 12 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sis. Victoria Spencer officiating and Military Rites. Burial was in the Donnie G. Randall Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers are Donnie Conner JR, Geary Conner, James Harris, Cody Harris, Timothy Vaughn and Johnny Banks. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Andrew Fraley, 89 of Lexington passed away at his residence with his family by his side. He was born September 24, 1930 in Clark County to Everett and Edna Fraley. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and the former owner of Fraley’s Auto Parts. He is survived by a son Andrew Dale Fraley of Lexington, daughter Andrea Reed and her husband Jack of Lexington, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister Mary Ann Estes of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Edna Fraley, his wife Carrie Fraley, son Brian Fraley and three brothers Noble, William and Bernard Fraley. Graveside services were held 11 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Winchester Cemetery with Bro. Joey Price officiating. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge.

Mable Dean Randall, 67, widow of Donald G. Randall, died December 11, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Carl Gunn and the late Grace Jones Gunn and a member of Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. Mable is survived by three sons: Jason Randall of Stanton, Shane Randall of Lancaster and Donnie (Amy) Baker of Clay City; two daughters, Donja (Jim) Newman of Lancaster and Cristy Fallis of Berry; one brother, Dickie (Wanda) Gunn of Stanton; one sister, Wanda Norton of Stanton; nine grandchildren: Jocelyn Randall, Logan Baker, Lincoln Newman, McKenna Newman, Kaye-Lani Newman, Sara Roberts, Ben Teany, Josh Abrams and Austin Baker along with two great grandchildren, Neila Cutting and Gideon Cutting. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Donald G. Randall Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Terry Fraley, Jim Newman, Jason Randall, Shane Randall, Donnie Baker, Lincoln Newman and Josh Abrams serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Delora Kennon, Samantha and Dallas Watkins, Gathel and Leon Roberts. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.