By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Along with the renovations the Lodge has been decorated for Christmas. A festive addition to an already beautiful destination.

According to Tim Hibbert “Keeper Of The Lodge”, 11 rooms have already been completed and 24 more are being scheduled for upgrades and total renovation after January 1st. Several of the rooms will contain two Queen size beds and much needed furniture all around.

In addition a 40 inch flatscreen television will be added to each room. The new upgrades are part of the Restoring the Finest initiative. Natural Bridge State Resort Park has planned over a million dollars in improvements to go along with the Restoring the Finest initiative. The renovations go to enhancing the experience and improve guest comfort. Hemlock lodge and State Park Cabins see thousands of tourist every year who visit Powell County and surrounding areas . The business is growing and the keeper of the Lodge invites you to come dine with us, have a drink and enjoy your stay at Natural Bridge!