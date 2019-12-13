Mary Beth Collins, 57 of Vanceburg, KY, formerly of Clay City, Ky, died on Saturday, December 7th. Mary graduated from Raceland High School in 1960. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Bonnie Nelson of Raceland, KY. She is survived by her husband David Collins of Vanceburg. Three children: Tyler (Amanda) White of Clay City, Stefanie Collins of Raceland, and Cory Collins of Boston, Mass. And two grandchildren: Zoey and Grayson White of Clay City.

Most recently, Mary was a valued member of the Vanceburg community, where she worked in the Lewis County school system for the past 20 years as an educator and photographer. Prior to that she was a treasured part of the Powell County community who worked in the school system, for the Clay City Times, and was affectionately known as the “Coach’s Wife” to many former football and baseball players. There are no scheduled services at this time. The family asks that – in lieu of flowers – those who want to honor Mary’s life send donations to the ASPCA in her name.

James E. Davis, 54 of Jeffersonville died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Hazard ARH Hospital. He was born in Mt. Sterling December, 8, 1965 to James C. and Mary Catherine Davis. He was a handyman and was of the Pentecostal Faith. He is survived by three brothers Charles Davis and wife Danyell of Jackson Roger Davis and Linda Arnett of Jeffersonville, Adam Davis of Georgetown, sisters Nancy Becraft and Sonny of Jeffersonville, Benita Hattox and husband Bob of Mt. Sterling, four nephews Jessie James Davis, Charles E. Davis, Chad Davis, Willy Dalton and five nieces Nicole Davis, Heather Day, Jeannette Hamm, Amber Davis and Hope Dalton. He was preceded in death by his parents James C. and Mary Catherine Davis. Funeral services were held 1 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Emmit Campbell and Bro. Walter Wilson officiating. Burial was in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. In lieu of flower family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Hubert Ray Estes, 66, husband of Sandra Frazier Estes, died December 4, 2019 at his residence on Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY. Born at Furnace, KY he was the son of the late Elby and Mary Shoemaker Estes and he was a member of Knowlton Church of God. Ray was a custodian for the Powell County Board of Education and a farmer. He was a founding member and former secretary of the Powell County Livestock Association and a founding member of the Powell County Farmers Market. He was active in 4-H and founder of 4-H shooting sports. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Elby Estes, Jr. and Leonard “Bud” Estes. Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra Estes; one son, Jonathan (Kayla) Estes of Stanton; two daughters, Sarah King of Beattyville and Lesa (Jason) Ledford of Stanton; two brothers, Barry Edward Estes and Owen (Lisa) Estes of Stanton; two sisters, Agnes Gay Williams of Ohio and Paula (Bobby) Caudill of Beattyville and seven grandchildren: Dylan King, Megan King, Angela Ledford, Matthew Ledford, Skylar Ballard, Haily Estes and Alex Estes. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Frazier Cemetery with members of the Powell County Livestock Association serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jim and Ida Baker, Emily Baker, Diana Molihan, Connie Cecil, Johnny Kennon, Pam and Larry Hood, Glenn Creech, Sherry Hicks and Sarah Canode. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.