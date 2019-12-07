By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

This week marks the graduation of Hunter Martin from the Kentucky Law Enforcement College in Richmond Kentucky. Hunter is the grandson of former County Judge and Sheriff Billy Joe Martin, Sr., and the son of former Sheriff Billy Joe Martin, Jr. Hunter will be working in the Powell County Sheriff’s Office where his grandfather and father served the citizens of Powell County for many years.

Billy Joe Sr. became the Fiscal Court Judge In 1978 and helped secure the anew courthouse that we still use today and which bears his name “Billy Joe Martin Government Center”. His accomplishments were great and the continued contributions by his family to the citizens of Powell County are well noted.

Billy Joe Martin, Sr.’s, son-in-law Timmy Tipton serves as a Magistrate. One grandson, Marty Tipton, serves as Chief of Police for Clay City. Hunter has served as Jailer and will soon join the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

The family patriarch who is often remembered smiling with a toothpick In his mouth, left a great legacy and some rather large shoes to fill.

Current Judge Executive James Anderson stated “He accomplished many great things while in office”. We as a community are glad to see the family continue his legacy of service to others.

Sheriff Danny Rogers is proud to welcome another Martin to the family.