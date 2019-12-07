Vera Clay Estes, 84, widow of Buford Estes Jr., died November 25, 2019 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, she was the daughter of the late Rayburn and Junnie Barnett and a member of the First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Emma Lois Pinner. Vera is survived by three sons: Andy (Stella) Estes of Clay City, Mark (Dee Dee) Estes of Shippensburg, PA and James Donald (Mandy) Estes of Georgia; two daughters, Linda Estes Minks and Lois Estes Osborne of Clay City; one nephew, Danny Disponett; one niece, Cindy Bailey; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Marion Brewer were held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with David Watson, Bobby Estes, Jeremy Davis, Harold Bailey, Ben Watson and Raymond Minks served as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Riley, A. J. Osborne and Roger Watson. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Barbara Jean Noble, age 66, widow of Lester Noble of Stanton, KY passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born in Northville, MI she was the daughter of the late Luther and Thelma McIntosh and a member of Old Fashion Pentecostal Church of Jackson, KY where she enjoyed singing for church services and funerals through the years. Barbara was a retired manager and trainer for the K-Mart Corporation and a member of the Good News Foundation which aided and assisted needy families. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda McIntosh. Barbara is survived by two daughters, Tina Kolbas of Mt. Sterling and Kimberly Martel of Inkster, MI; one brother, Gary McIntosh of Garden City, MI; two sisters, Janice McIntosh of Campton and Patricia (Michael) Sowels of Canton, MI; five grandchildren, Kyle Sowels, Aleesha Martel, Megan Kolbas, Brooke Martel and Noah Kolbas along with four great-great grandchildren. Funeral services were officiated by Rev. Terry Lawson were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with James Southwood, Gary McIntosh, Kyle Sowels, Isaiah Southwood, Johnny Southwood, Caleb Pendleton and Tommy Combs serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Edna Lykins Robbins, widow of C. Glenn Robbins, Sr., passed away November 29, 2019 at her home in Clay City, KY. She was born July 4, 1924 at Daysboro, KY to the late D. C. and Nora Lykins. She was a graduate of Alvan Drew High School at Pine Ridge, KY and the University of Kentucky. She was a retired merchant. She and her husband ran a small country store in Clay City, Robbins General Mdse. since the early 1970’s. She also taught high school business in the 1940’s at Irvine City High School and later in Dayton, OH. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Stanton, KY as well as a member of the Woman’s Missionary Society of that church. She was always active in church serving as a Sunday School teacher and a volunteer for Bible study at Dessie Scott Children’s Home. While her husband was on dialysis, she volunteered at the Kentucky Kidney foundation. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, C. Glenn Robbins, Jr., and her sister and brother-in-law, Arnetia and Oliver Wood, Jr.. She is survived by her daughter, Dee Robbins, her daughter-in-law, Claudia Robbins and four grandchildren, Bill (Karen) Robbins, Leslie (Ben) Herald, Chris Robbins and Jenni (Jon) Smith. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. Funeral was at First Presbyterian Church, Stanton, KY, Tuesday, December 3 at 1:00 P.M. Serving as pallbearers were Bill Robbins, Chris Robbins, Ben Herald, Jon Smith, Jackie Rose and Rick O’Brian. Honorary pallbearers are Elouise Rose, Penny O’Brian, Bertha Hurst, Wilma Rule, Imogene Haggard, Dottie Chaney, Nell Orme, Delta Campbell and ladies of the Presbyterian Church WMS. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Clyde Edward Wilson, Sr., age 74, of Jeffersonville, KY passed away on November 26, 2019 at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center, Hazard, KY. Born in Magoffin County, KY he was the son of the late Lowell and Nancy Vivian Bailey Wilson and a U S Army Veteran. Clyde was a former coal miner, barber and owner of Sportsman’s Paradise. He was an avid outdoors man, fisherman and hunter. Clyde is survived by his wife, Zrondra Monhollon Wilson; one son, Clyde “Kip” Wilson, II.; two daughters, Christy (Randall) Farris and Kymberly Wilson; nine grandchildren: Stephanie (Caleb) Spencer, Grant (Katie) Perry, Daniel Farris, Alyson King, Thomas King, William Farris, Jeremy “Bob” King, Colton Markland and Logan Wyrick and one great grandchild, Emma Perry. Funeral services officiated by Adam Shinabarger were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc.Burial was with military honors in Donnie G. Randall Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Colton Markland, Grant Perry, Daniel Farris, William Farris, Adam Shinabarger and Alyson King. Honorary pallbearers are Logan Wyrick, Thomas King and Jeremy “Bob” King. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral