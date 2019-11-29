By BRANDON TIPTON

Times Staff

Today is Thanksgiving, Christmas is right around the corner, before we know it the year will be gone and it’ll be 2020. The 20’s again, can you believe it? Can’t wait for all those Gatsby parties, speak easies and flapper girls, but before we get the cart before the horse, let’s back up to the Yuletide.

Christmas is coming up fast and the Powell County Kiwanis club is working overtime to make it merry and bright for the people of the county. They have already started putting up lights and decorating in Stanton in addition to gearing up for the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade which will be held the first Friday in December. Lineup will begin at 6:00pm on East Elkins Street. Enter on the Ace Hardware end of East Elkins Street and Powell County Kiwanis Representatives will direct you. The parade will end at the Stanton City Park with gifts for the first 100 children a picture opportunity with Santa!

The theme for the 2019 Christmas Parade is: Old Fashioned Christmas. For more information or to enter a float contact Misty Marsh at (606) 723-2139. There are three categories of floats School/Civic, Church and Business. Prizes will be $200 and a ribbon for the best overall float, $100 and a ribbon for first runner-up and $50 and a ribbon for second runner-up. The rules are simple: the float must be lit, there is only one Santa and he is provided by the Kiwanis Club and all participants must complete the entire route.

It’s sure to be a wonderful sight, all those beautiful floats twinkling through the night. See you there!