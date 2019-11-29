Gary Wayne Davis, 69, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. He was born October 8, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late William Ross Davis Jr and Olene Davis. He was an Army and Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. In addition to his mother, he is survived by: brothers Harley Davis & Luke Davis; sister Diane Hawkins; close friends Sam & Angie Sexton; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, & nieces. Services were Thursday, November 21, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Sammy Patrick. Burial in Veterans Cemetery with military honors.