Clay City Times

Serving Stanton, Clay City & Powell County, Kentucky for More Than 100 Years

Police chase ends with suspect stuck in muddy field

by

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

 On Wednesday morning around 2:50  A.M. near the 16 mile marker on the Mountain,  Parkway Deputy Edwards with the Powell County Sheriffs office  approached a parked vehicle reported stolen.
Inside he found   Stanton resident,  38 year old, Donald Lewis.

Upon approach Lewis exited the vehicle shoving  Deputy Edwards  and then attempted to take control of a truck parked in the emergency lane.  The deputy shot out the tires to prevent Lewis from  escaping. Lewis  then  exited the truck and jumped into Edwards’ cruiser in an effort  to escape forcing Edwards to attempt to shoot out his own tires.  Lewis headed east on the parkway while Clay City and Stanton  Police pursued the man who turned onto  213 North  driving into Montgomery county . The Montgomery  County Sheriffs  Office with  State Police joined in the pursuit . Lewis then turned back south  and ran   off road  into a field becoming stuck in the mud were he was arrested . He is charged with fleeing and evading in the first degree , driving under the influence and resisting arrest-Lewis is currently  lodged in the Powell County Detention Center.  Thanks to all who  helped bring this to a safe conclusion while we all slept warm and safe!   Guess his name is MUD.

