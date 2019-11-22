By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Wednesday morning around 2:50 A.M. near the 16 mile marker on the Mountain, Parkway Deputy Edwards with the Powell County Sheriffs office approached a parked vehicle reported stolen.

Inside he found Stanton resident, 38 year old, Donald Lewis.

Upon approach Lewis exited the vehicle shoving Deputy Edwards and then attempted to take control of a truck parked in the emergency lane. The deputy shot out the tires to prevent Lewis from escaping. Lewis then exited the truck and jumped into Edwards’ cruiser in an effort to escape forcing Edwards to attempt to shoot out his own tires. Lewis headed east on the parkway while Clay City and Stanton Police pursued the man who turned onto 213 North driving into Montgomery county . The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office with State Police joined in the pursuit . Lewis then turned back south and ran off road into a field becoming stuck in the mud were he was arrested . He is charged with fleeing and evading in the first degree , driving under the influence and resisting arrest-Lewis is currently lodged in the Powell County Detention Center. Thanks to all who helped bring this to a safe conclusion while we all slept warm and safe! Guess his name is MUD.