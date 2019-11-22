Violet J. Davis, 73, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born October 1, 1946 in Menifee County, Kentucky to the late Hubert Clay and Helen Marie Martin Morrison. Violet owned and operated the Dixie Freeze in Campton for 30 years. Survivors include, son, Anthony Shane (Sherry Curtis) Davis; daughter, LaShonna (Kevin) Hatton; grandchildren, Kaylee (Nathan Landsaw) Davis and Tristan Cole Brooks; great-grandson, Carter Clay Landsaw; brothers, the late George Raymond Brown, Hubert Wayne “Buddy” (Glenna) Morrison, Kermit Glen (Evelyn) Morrison, Roger Eugene “Rudy” (Sandra) Morrison, Paul Gary (the late Katherine) Ingram, and the late Louise (Arnold) Ledford and granddogs, Tango, Tessa, and Tucker. Services were Thursday, November 14, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Paul Day. Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Phillip Blythe, Arnold Ledford, Nathan Box, Tommy Pelfrey, Brandon Pelfrey, Darrell Pelfrey, David Davis, and Jonathan Morrison serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers servin were, Pamela Watkins, Janet Terrill, Lora Purvis, Rev. Paul Day, Velina Hatton, Emily Baker, Susan White, Lisa Blythe, Betty Kelley, Megan Wells-Davis, ICU nurses at Clark Regional Medical Center, Respiratory Care at Clark Regional Medical Center, Dr. Julie Kennon and Staff, and all former Dixie Freeze employees.

Louey Rose Hatton, 81, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home. She was born July 4, 1938 L. Caney and Fern Tyra Smith. Survivors include, daughter, Terry Edwards; sisters, Roena Brown and Elsie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. Caney and Fern Tyra Smith; brothers, Earl Smith, Dorsey Smith, George Smith, and L.C. “Smitty” Smith; and sisters, Julie Hatton, Betty Peck, and Zella Smith. Services were Friday, November 15, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.

Danny Keith Burr, age 79, of Stanton, KY died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Bowen, KY he was the son of the late Lagene Burr and the late Hazel King Burr and he was an Army veteran. Danny was a former IBEW Union Secretary and plant foreman of A O Smith. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Danny’s impact reaches far beyond his family due to his loving and caring nature. His natural instinct was to always put others first. Nothing would’ve made Danny happier than for you to go out and commit a random act of kindness in his honor. Take this opportunity to pay for someone in line behind you, give a little extra change to the Salvation Army bucket this holiday season or share a smile or a compliment with a stranger. It is our hope that our sweet Danny’s memory will live on in these acts of kindness. In addition to his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Burr and Tammy Burr and by his sister Jean Bowen. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ridgeway Burr; one son, Jonathan Burr; two daughters, Jenise (Kevin) Babcock and Jacqueline (Ivan) Kirby and six grandchildren April Babcock (Nathan) Johnson, Josh Babcock, Alanna Babcock, Amanda Babcock, Corey Kirby and Courtney Kirby. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was Friday in Roach Cemetery, Muddy Creek Mountain, Lewisburg, West VA with Billy Bowen, Josh Babcock, Nathan Johnson, Kevin Babcock, Ivan Kirby and Kermit Begley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of IBEW, Jimmy Morgan, Robbie Martin, Ronnie Martin, William Ridgeway

Betty Jean Centers, 61, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born August 21, 1958 in Winchester, KY to the late Marvin Centers and Beatrice Wireman Hood. She is survived by: daughter Andrea (Carl) Williams; brother Roger Centers; sisters Ena Faye Profitt, JoAnn Joseph, & Debra Berryman; and grandchildren Kaitlin Williams, Kyle Williams, & Kaleb Williams. Services were Sunday, November 17th at 2:00PM. Pallbearers include Carl Williams, Paul Bland, Luther Willoughby, Donald May, Dale Campbell, & Phillip Brown. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.