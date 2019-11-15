By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Last Saturday, Kroger held its annual holiday open house to kick off the season. Kroger and it’s staff are trying to provide the various needs for the holidays, especially for all you home chefs. The staff works to provide for your every need, and on a personal level. Store Manager Mark says if you don’t see it on their shelves tell any of their staff they will do their best to have it in stock.

Kroger maintains its commitment to end food waste and stamp out hunger and does so with a smile. It’s a fun place to shop with great people who deliver their best every single day!

Kroger and Stanton welcome a new manager, Iva Stevens. Thanks to Kroger for making shopping a fun family adventure.