Teresa Lynn Bishop, 55, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Stanton Nursing Center. She was born July 3, 1964 in Letcher County, KY. She was a homemaker and also worked for WBFC as well as Hardee’s. She is survived by: sons Jordan Bishop & Richard Bishop; daughter Sierra Bishop; grandchildren Braxton Bishop, Karson Bishop, & Wyatt Neal; and niece Mariah & nephew Christopher Hanson. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Standifer and sister Beverly Isaac. Services were Sunday, November 10 at 2:00PM.

Trent Elijah Faulkner, 24, son of Charles Edward and Evelyn Runyons Faulkner, died Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born June 9, 1995. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee Kaitlyn Perry; his brothers Charles “C.J.” (Marisa) Faulkner, Logan (Stephanie) Faulkner, Grant (Tiffany) Faulkner, & Kohl (Megan) Faulkner; nieces Lana Kay Faulkner & Whitley Faulkner; and nephew Dean Faulkner; uncles and aunts, Denzil (Judy) Faulkner, Lee (Lois) Runyons, Cecil (Rose) Runyons, Anita Kay (Dale) Allen, and Gayle Runyons, and numerous cousins. Funeral services were Saturday, November 9, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Burial was in the Faulkner Family Cemetery with CJ Faulkner, Logan Faulkner, Grant Faulkner, Kohl Faulkner, Mike Runyons, Riley Anderson, Andrew McIntosh, and Justin Perry as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Trevor Bloom, Jacob Morton, Josh Davis, Kevin Neal, Austin Mullins, Keith Caudill, Devean Teasley, Jonathon Flinchum, Jared Farmer, Chandler Watson, Courtland Watson, Patrick McCoy, City of Stanton employees, and all staff of the former Outdoor Group.