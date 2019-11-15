Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Powell County Tourism Commission

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

Kentucky River Foothills Assistance

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.