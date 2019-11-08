By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

It has been little more than a years since the voters of Powell County headed to the polls and made their decision known. The polling data shows that out of the 3000 people who voted in last May’s election, 1699 voted to approved alcohol sales in the county.

According to Clay City and Powell County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) accounting the 6% regulatory fees collected from May to September was $42,852.80. Stanton sales are not included in this total.

The start up money from the county has been paid back and now ABC will begin utilizing the revenue received. Some of the monies will be used for prevention education through the School Resource Officer office at the high school. The funds go to education, administration and law enforcement and of course the county.

The big question on many minds is have DUI’S and public intoxication arrests increased? According to Stanton Police Chief Arthur Lacy and Clay City Police Officer Rob Williams the answer is no. They have seen no change in those crime rates. There were actually some statistic from outside sources that stated dry counties may have higher methamphetamine usage and instances of drunk driving.

The miles driven to obtain alcohol have decreased for residents and the money is staying in the county and is being used to benefit the citizens of Powell County and not any of our adjoining counties. The trail of beer cans and liquor bottles that are often seen between counties is diminishing and we hope this means a decrease in drinking and driving.

Powell County has added similar language to the law that was enacted in Lexington some years ago that requires registration on kegs to prevent the misuse by minors. Laws should work to benefit the community as a whole. It seemsClay City has actually seen a decrease in Alcohol offenses and other crimes because more money equals more police and the City Of Clay and its Mayor have delivered on their commitment to its citizens.