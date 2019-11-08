Pauline Crabtree, 93, widow of Herman Ray Crabtree of Greenway Road, Stanton, KY died October 29, 2019 at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Bowen, KY she was the daughter of the late Isaac “Ike” Edwards and the late Minnie Ashley Edwards. Pauline attended Bowen First Church of God and Stanton First Church of God for a majority of her life and she was the former owner of Crabtree’s Candy. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Omer Edwards and Gene Edwards and by four sisters: Ruth Turner, Allie Arnold, Mary Maloney and Easter Rogers. Pauline is survived by three sons: Eddie (Lisa) Crabtree of Harrodsburg, Gary (Connie) Crabtree and Jon (Penny) Crabtree of Stanton; one daughter, Sandy (James) Francis of Winchester; ten grandchildren: Martina Skidmore, Jessica Neal, J. R. Snowden, Brooke Smallwood, Paige Crabtree, Micaiah Stevens, Chris Crabtree, Chuck Smith, Corey Kennedy and Shannon Kennedy along with numerous great grandchildren. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan and Bro. Bill Carpenter were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., Burial was in Crabtree Cemetery with J. R. Snowden, Chris Crabtree, Chuck Smith, Shannon Kennedy, DeMarcus Kennedy, Stephen Skidmore, Chance Snowden, Nate Skidmore and Zack Skidmore serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc.

Connie Jean Hatton, 61, wife of David Hatton, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born October 24, 1958 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Eugene Clay Rainey Sr and Bessie Virginia Garland Rainey. Survivors include, husband, David Hatton; daughter, Amanda (Jerry) Puckett; mother, Bessie Rainey; brothers, Eugene Rainey Jr. and Robert (Audrey) Rainey; sisters, Madonna (Pat) Vickers, Becky (Rick) Whitaker, Tina (David) Asbury; and grandchildren, Dakota Hatton, Haley Puckett, and Gracie Puckett. Services were Monday, November 4, 2019, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Dakota Hatton, David Asbury, Jerry Lee Atkinson, Christopher Rainey, Charlie Rawlins, and Jeremy Taulbee serving as pallbearers.

Tonya Lee Watkins Hogge, 35, wife of Justin Hogge, Black Creek Road, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Clay City. She was born February 1, 1984 in Lexington to Gordon Leeroy & Linda G. Griffin Watkins. In addition to her husband and parents, Tonya is survived by: sons Austin Dale Carmack, Aahron James Carmack, & Ayden Scott Carmack; sisters Tammie Lynn Watkins (Brent) Callahan & Leandra Lauren Watkins Hernandez; and nephews Gabryel Jakob Hernandez & Masen Hunter Callahan. Services were Tuesday, October 29, 1:00pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Ken Cude. Burial was in Brooks Cemetery, Irvine.

David Gayle Noe, 44 of Georgetown died Friday, November 1, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born November 3, 1974 in Lexington to David Lee and Peggy Noe. He is survived by his father David Lee Noe of Georgetown, a son Ethan Wilhoite of Michigan, three sister’s Fran Reynolds and husband Tim of Jeffersonville, Pam Pennington and husband Charles of Jeffersonville, Sheila Noe and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and a brother Mark Arnold. Graveside services were held 2PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Reynolds Family Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Sally Smith Denniston, 91, of Campton, KY died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Owsley County Health Care Center, Booneville, KY. Sally was the daughter of the late Judge W. C. and Maude Asbury Smith. She was a homemaker and a mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Morton Denniston and her son, Skip Denniston. Sally’s brother, Bill Oliver Smith and his wife Rowena as well as her sister Irene Smith Durham and her husband Ben preceded Sally in death. Sally is survived by four sons: Scott and Mick of Campton, Wendell of Lexington, and Marty of Stanton. Also surviving are three daughters: Lois Abner of Winchester, Kay Schweitzer of Prospect and Suzy Brown of Stanton. Surviving their grandmother are nine grandchildren: Chad Abner, Casey Abner, Kelly Schweitzer, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Evan Brown, Wyatt Denniston, Sawyer Denniston and Paige Denniston. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Cacia Rose, Jaxon Weddington, Dallas Denniston and R. J. Ward. Surviving family members include four nieces: Gail Bowman, Kim Jaeger, Nita Reedy and Freida Myers. Sally is also survived by several nephews. Private services for Sally were held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home with Mick Denniston, Wendell Denniston and Marty Denniston as well as her grandsons: Chad Abner, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Wyatt Denniston and Sawyer Denniston served as active pallbearers. Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie Fraley, 72 of Clay City died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born June 25, 1947 in Versailles to John and Catherine Soard. She was a housewife and a member of the Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband William Fraley of Clay City, three sons Bill Fraley and wife Jennifer of Clay City, Terry Fraley and wife Katrina of Stanton, Ray Fraley and wife Amanda of Clay City, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three brothers Alan Soard of Winchester, David Soard and Darlene of Winchester, Eddie Duncan of Winchester and a sister Wendy Sons of Bardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Catherine Soard, a daughter Evelyn Fraley, two brothers Roger Soard, Kevin Soard, and two sisters Sherry Soard and Dottie Sons. Funeral services were held at 1 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Gary Willoughby officiating. Burial was in the Everman Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.