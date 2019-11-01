By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Last Saturday Powell County Schools hosted the 7AA /7A and 6AA Regional Cross Country meet at the Lions Club Park. Nearly 130 participants competed to see who would go on to state. The girls had four qualifying teams from Perry, Lawrence, Letcher and our very own Powell County.

The qualifying boys teams were Letcher, Lawrence and Powell County. This is the first time Powell County has hosted these events and those involved in the planning demonstrated excellence above and beyond.

A special thanks goes out to Julie Clark, Hondo Hearn, Timmy Tipton, James Campbell (from Kroger), the Lions Club and the many others who helped plan and manage the meet. They have set an example of excellence that demonstrates the very best of Powell County.