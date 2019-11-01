Tonya Lee Watkins Hogge, 35, wife of Justin Hogge, Black Creek Road, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Clay City. She was born February 1, 1984 in Lexington to Gordon Leeroy & Linda G. Griffin Watkins. In addition to her husband and parents, Tonya is survived by: sons Austin Dale Carmack, Aahron James Carmack, & Ayden Scott Carmack; sisters Tammie Lynn Watkins (Brent) Callahan & Leandra Lauren Watkins Hernandez; and nephews Gabryel Jakob Hernandez & Masen Hunter Callahan. Services were Tuesday, October 29, 1:00pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Ken Cude. Burial in Brooks Cemetery, Irvine.

Harold Tracy Sparks 47 died Saturday, October 26 after a long illness. He was born February 15, 1972 in Campton to Edward and Judy Sparks. He was a former construction worker. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Judy and Arnold Taulbee of Campton, his girlfriend Rebecca Gross of Irvine, two brothers James Sparks and wife Kayla of Stanton, Darren Sparks and wife Brittany of Irvine, a stepbrother Terry Taulbee of Michigan, three stepsisters Georgetta Marnelle of Michigan, Paula Robinson of Michigan, Debbie Taulbee of Tennessee, one niece Kayla Sparks, three nephews Devin Sparks, Zane Sparks and Gauge Arrowood. He was preceded by his father Edward Clay Sparks. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill Birchfield officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 10 am till time of the service. Burial will be in the Mountain Springs Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.