Powell County Judge Executive James D. Anderson, Jr., addressed the crowd of concerned citizens. David Adkinson reviews his notes in the background.

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Representatives of Red River Economic Development, LLC. (RRED), met with area residents, business owners and local leaders to set the stage for the finalization of plans for an 800 acre hotel and village complex referred to as a destination resort planned for the Slade area. Red River Economic Development, LLC., has secured funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) from multi-county coal severance funds. The deadline for submittal of the development plans is October 31, 2019 and the completed plan is scheduled for April 30 of 2020.

Numerous people attended the meeting, held in Hemlock Lodge at Natural Bridge State Resort Park. Many concerns were addressed and Judge James Anderson stayed all day to answer residents questions and concerns. RRED plans to mark the Red River Gorge as the Gateway To Eastern Kentucky in the hopes that the new employment opportunities will offset the loss of jobs brought on by the decline of the coal industry.

The primary speaker was David Adkinson from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Many local business owners expressed concerns over environmental issues and being unable to find enough employee to operate.

One speaker, Craig Bentley, stated that he felt the owner of the property where the proposed hotel will be built is being singled out by others and that he had the right to do with his property as he sees fit. The owner is considered to be a highly respected member of the community.

The development is reputed to be well planned and open for input and touted to bring a much needed source of revenue to the area that will go to improving the lives of the working people in and around Powell County. For Questions or comments you can contact www.redriver.com, go to redriverky@kychamber.com or speak with County Judge James Anderson who stated, “my door is always open”.