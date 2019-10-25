Nellie Ballard, 76 of Clay City died at the Stanton Nursing and Rehab. She was born February 18, 1943 in Clay City to Willie and Violet Goodwin. She is survived by three sons Linville Ballard of Lexington, Fred Ballard of Winchester, Garland Ballard of Winchester, five daughters Bonnie Hacker and Kevin of Lexington, Callie Ballard of Winchester, Christina Ballard of Clay City, Linda Ballard of Georgetown, Martha Chandler of Georgetown, thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three brothers Robert Goodwin of Stanton, Roger Goodwin of Oklahoma, William Goodwin of Clay City and four sisters Julia Puckett of Clay City, Bessie Tipton of Ohio, Norma Conner of Clay City and Allie Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her husband William Ballard, her parents Willie and Violet Goodwin, a son Clifford Ballard and two brothers Floyd and Frank Goodwin. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kim Rose officiating. Burial followed in the Gray Cemetery in Estill County. Pallbearers were Kevin Hacker, Jessie McClure, Jordan Moore, Marc Craig, Paul Puckett and Bill Goodwin. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mae Hollon of East College Avenue, Stanton, KY died on October 19, 2019. Born in Cobb Hill, KY she was the daughter of the late Collis Gillispie and the late Margaret O’Conner Gillispie. Mae was a homemaker and member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gibson; her son, Randall Osborne and by several brothers and sisters. Mae is survived by her daughter, Sharon Townsend of Georgetown; her son Anthony (Sonya Hobbs) Osborne of Stanton; five grandchildren: Billy Richardson, Ricky Hollon, Nikki Hollon, Linda (Daniel Clair) Osborne and A. J. Osborne and seven great grandchildren. Memorial services officiated by Bro. Paul Day were held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Georgia Kay Carter King, was born September 24th, 1957 to Frank M. and the late Reva J. (Crabtree) Carter. She died October 18th, 2019. She is survived by many loved ones including one son William Christopher King, her father Frank M. Carter, one brother Frank Joe (Karron) Carter, nephews, Tylar Carter, Dylan Carter, and niece Rylee Carter. Georgia also leaves behind many special family members and a host of loving friends. Georgia was a graduate of Powell County High School class of 1975 and the University of Kentucky where she earned her degree in Physical Therapy. For many years she was the co owner of King and Points Physical Therapy as well as an employee of Mepco Home Health and Powell County Schools providing therapy for both children and adults. She was a former member of the Kentucky State Board of Physical Therapy, board member of Hospice East, and a current member of the Powell County Board of Health. She is a member of the Bowen First Church of God and served for many years at the Stanton Baptist Church serving faithfully in the children’s ministry. Georgia’s life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ. Georgia’s compassion for others was exemplified through her love for others and her servants heart. Services were Monday, October 21, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Pallbearers serving, George Skidmore, Henry Skidmore, Greg Crabtree, Joe Crabtree, Steve Crabtree, Don Crabtree, Dan Crabtree, Mike Skidmore, Bob Skidmore, and David Carter. Honorary pallbearers serving, Travis Kinser,Daniel Kinser, Teresa Kinser, Judy Howard, Sherri Jones, Karen Skidmore, Debbie Gross, Linda Nolan, Carole Overbee, Susan Craft, Sandra Skaggs, Deb Hatherill, Iris Skidmore, Kim Smith, Jim and Frances Click, Linda Langley and former employees of King & Points Physical Therapy.

John David Potts, 83 died Sunday, October 13, 2019. John was a humble man, born in Clay City, Kentucky in the eastern part of the state. He graduated from Berea College where he met his loving wife of 60 years, Velda May Sparks. They shared a life of adventure with John graduating with his law degree from Tulane University and later proudly serving his country in the United States Army. John and Velda were married in New Orleans in November 1958 and enjoyed the early days of their marriage in Texas, but most of all enjoyed settling into Columbus, Ohio as their home for over 50 years. Over the years, John and Velda have made many life-long friends locally and in other parts of the country. Once a friend of John and Velda, always a friend. While making his home in Columbus, John became the Administrative Magistrate for the Franklin County Juvenile Court where he retired in 1998 after serving more than 28 years. He served his community by helping to find solutions for the youth that came before him in the justice system. John and Velda believed in their family, their church and their community. John was calm, collected and used his legal training to help others. No one can ever recall John needing to shout, swear or use profanity. Rather, he spoke to others in a patient, caring voice. His family enjoyed his love of Ohio State football and the University of Kentucky basketball. More than anything they enjoyed his zest for living a healthy lifestyle. He was well known for putting on his hat, sunglasses and gloves to protect himself from the sun. He was a role model for his family of living a life of principles, values and integrity. He only knew one way – the right way – the John Potts way. John enjoyed spending time with his immediate family as well as his extended family. He was a fixture at family reunions including many times helping as a host at Velda’s family farm outside Sandy Hook, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by his parents, Oris Walter Potts and Thelma Gertrude (“Tude”) Highley and his siblings, Frank, Angie Faye, Bill, Danny, Opal Lavaughn and Stanley. He is survived by his beloved wife Velda and his sisters, Thelma Henley of Springboro, Ohio, and Rena Toole of Redington Beach, Florida. John was proud of the success of his children and the lives they have chosen. He is survived by his children, Tawnya Darlington (Rick Stover) of Dayton, Ohio; Deidre Kuck (Todd) and Judd Potts (Erin), all of Worthington, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Chelsea Darlington Umphrey (Andrew), David Darlington (Cristen), Gracyn Potts, Tyler Kuck, Delaney Kuck and Slone Potts. John and Velda were also blessed with several great grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, and Elet Darlington. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating the life of John Potts was held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethel International United Methodist Church, 1220 Bethel Rd. Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Bethel International United Methodist Church memorial fund (www.mybethel.org).

Betty Larrison, 76 of Irvine died Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1943 in Irvine to Benjamin Franklin and Mary Alice Barnes. She was a housewife and was a faithful watcher of WLJC. She is survived by four sons Walter Snowden and wife Rose of Stanton, Franklin Larrison and wife Joyce of Irvine, William Larrison and wife Jennifer of Irvine, Terry Larrison of Irvine, four daughters Connie Baker and husband Joe of Richmond, Jennifer Crase and husband Joe of Ohio, Kathren Carroll of Lexington, Amanda Larrison of Irvine, twenty grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren and a sister Alice Brooks of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Mary Barnes, her husband Phillip Larrison, a grandson Phillip Michael Larrison, six brothers Preston Barnes, Richard “Dick” Barnes, Robert Barnes, Samuel Barnes, Glen Barnes, William Barnes and six sisters Geraldine Barnes, Geneva Barnes, Ora Lee Jones, Zela Conner, Hazel Woolsey and Latisha Brooks. Funeral services were held 11 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Garry Jones officiating. Burial was in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.