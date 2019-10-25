Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Powell County Tourism Commission

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

2019 Kids Fishing Derby

The 2019 kids fishing Derby has been rescheduled to October due to road closure on Indian Creek. Date will be posted at a later date!

Parents Without Partners, INC

Help us celebrate single parents in the heart of the Bluegrass. Join us for an anniversary dance Saturday, October 26th at 8PM-12AM. Clarion Hotel Conference Center, 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY. Music by: Wes Reed and Chris Sartoi, featuring our favorite music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s era. Door prizes, 50/50 and Light hors d’oeuvres. Admission is $10 a person. For more information call (859) 351-7301, (859) 255-2670 or (502) 320-9660

Barnes Reunion

The family of Sam & Stanley Barnes will have their annual Barnes Reunion on Sunday November 3rd at the Estill County Fair Barn from noon – ? We will eat at 1PM. All friends and family are invited. Come bring a dish or two to share! Hope to see you there.

Bowen Elementary Fall Festival

The Bowen Elementary annual Fall Festival is *Saturday, Nov. 2nd beginning at 4:00 p.m. *The Festival includes a Turkey Dinner, Classroom Plays, Silent Auction, Games with Prizes, and a Live Auction to end the night. The Turkey Dinner will be served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Carry-out meals are also available at the back door of the school cafeteria. The auction will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. Hope to see you there.

Low income spay/neuter vouchers

Friends of Powell County Pets will be offering, low income families, vouchers to spay or neuter their pet at a incredibly reduced rate. They will be at the Powell County public library on November 5th,2019 from 4-5 p.m.

The cost will be $35.00 per dog, $30.00 per cat. To qualify, you will need to bring:

Proof of income ($33,000 or less)

Proof of residency

Cash for voucher(s)

We will also be randomly selecting 5 people purchasing vouchers for cats, to receive a free spay or neuter voucher, thanks to a generous donor.