By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Austin Shockley of Ravenna, Kentucky was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and 10 years for assault, to run concurrently, for the fatal accident that killed Powell County resident James Patton Bowen on October 15, 2017 and injured Mason Powell.

The accident occurred on HWY 499 in Irvine, Kentucky around 1:00 in the morning. Shockley, who was driving under the influence, crossed the median and struck the Volkswagen head-on, killing 26 year old General Bowen.

Shockley has been arrested twice since the accident, once for failing a drug test in 2018 and again in September 2019 for failure to appear and failing another drug test.

We take time to remember a life cut short of a young man who was everything to his family, who stood tall in the community that loved him. His future and his family’s future, all cheated by death, not by an accident- but by a plague on our society that robs people of their hopes and dreams and offers no comfort or solution. Their loss is felt by us all! Rest In Peace General Bowen.