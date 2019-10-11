By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

You may know him only as our 911 Director, but Cory Graham is not just a voice on the emergency airways. At 10 years of age, Cory had his own column ( Cory’s Comments) right here in the Clay City Times. Graham’s true passion is art and his works have been published in Red Planet and The Outsider Magazines. Graham’s art will be on display at the PRHBIN Lexington Art League’s October 18th show that will be held at the Loudon House in Lexington, located at 209 Castlewood Dr. and is open free to the public from 5pm to 10pm. Exhibition Director Logan Dennison states “this will be one of the Art Leagues most exclusive events”. The uniqueness of Grahams artistic visions is well worth the trip. Afterwards we will post our reviews for those of you who missed out. Looking Forward to seeing you there!