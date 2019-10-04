By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Saturday, September 28, nearly 500 rummers from 17 states and 4 countries descended upon the Red River to challenge what is one of the toughest races in the Eastern Us. The prize? To Tame The RED! The half marathon is the creation of Joe Bowen and as far runners are concerned, it’s the ultimate race on their to-do list. Winner in the Men’s Division was Ben Calebs from Louisville with a time of 1 hour and 56 minutes. The Women’s Division winner was Jillian Markus from Covington finishing in 2 hours and 15 minutes. The first place husband and wife team was Steve and Julie Breitegan from Lexington.

Local youth provided music along the trails. A thanks to Powell County SAR who have been working the race for five years and RED STAR Paramedics who were on scene. A tale of great sportsman ship from an unknown couple who are thanked for stopping to pickup a fallen female runner who went down in the first mile of the race. Kris Tito a Podiatrist from Cincinnati, Ohio did finish the race and sends her thanks to the unknown couple. Like we always say “you meet some of the nicest people out on the trail”. Great Race! Great People! Y’all Come Back- See You Next Year!