Carolen Kite Jones, 73 of West Chester, OH formerly of Clay City died at the West Chester Hospital. She was born in Estill Co. September 23, 1946 to English and Hazel Willoughby. She was a retired truck driver and a member of the church of God. She is survived by a son, Glenn Wade of Lee Co; a daughter, Kimberly Chambers of OH; three grandchildren and two brothers, Larry Willoughby of Stanton and Mike Fugate of OH. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services were held Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Matt Barnett officiating. Burial was in the Rose Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Enies Lee Combs, 72, husband of Patricia Hatton Combs, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Lexington. He was born August 29, 1947 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Ciscero Combs and the late Ruth Patton Faulkner. He was a employee of Schneider Electric / Square D. Enies was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army from 1968-1970. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Combs; sons, Dennis Lee (Terri) Combs and Darren Christopher (April Compton) Combs; grandchildren, Montana Leigh Combs, Madisyn Skylar Combs, and Katlyn Marie Combs; great-grandson, Kashton Smith; brothers, Thomas Faulkner Jr., Sammy Faulkner, Johnny Faulkner, and Ricky Faulkner; sisters, Janice Scott, Joann Elkins, Kathlene McClure, Susan Rogers, and Louise Lanhart. He was preceded in death by his parents Ciscero Combs and Ruth Faulkner. Services were Saturday, September 28, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Sammy Faulkner and Bro. Harold Kelly. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with military honors with Ryan Smith, Ryan Faulkner, Greg Scott, Mike Scott, Steve McClure, Jesse McClure, Thomas Faulkner, Johnny Faulkner, Ricky Faulkner, and Sammy Faulkner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving were all of his buddies at Everman’s Gas Station.

Lida Evangeline Duff, 85, widow of Patrick Ray Duff, of Clay City, KY died September 25, 2019 at The Willows at Hamburg, Lexington, KY. Born in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of the late Armour Maupin and the late Ruth Eaton Maupin. She was a Powell County High School cheerleader and helped cheer her basketball Pirates to many victories. As newlyweds, she and husband Patrick Ray Duff, moved to Middletown, OH, where she worked at Soard Paper Mill, while he attended college. When they moved to Louisville, she was a lab technician for the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and later worked for the University of Kentucky Tobacco Research Department in Lexington. The Duffs were partners in manufacturing companies in Richmond and Clay City; established Winchester Coating, Inc. in Winchester KY and returned to Clay City where they made their home. Evangeline and Ray were not just residents of Clay City, they were active supporters of their community. She served on the Clay City PRIDE committee which erected welcome signs at entrances to the city limits. Evangeline played a major role in securing the first physician for Clay City; constructed an office building for him, which now houses Powell Prescription and a second building which houses Mountain Comp Care in Clay City. She was a life-long member and supporter of the Clay City United Methodist Church and an active member of the Clay City chapter of Powell County Homemakers, opening her home and resources to the ladies’ group. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick Shaw and her brother, Murray Ford Maupin. Evangeline is survived by her daughter, Connie (John) Mills of Clay City; four grandchildren: Kortney (David) Shearer of Clay City, Meagan Lawson of Winchester, Coe (Caley) St. John of Louisville and Jonathan (Tabitha) Mills of Winchester and five great grandchildren: Brennon Meadows, Christian Williams, Landon Lawson, Dawson Mills and Chloe St. John. Funeral services were officiated by Rev. Kim Rose Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Clay City United Methodist Church. Final disposition was in the Duff Mausoleum, Clay City – Eaton Cemetery with Brennon Meadows, Coe St. John, Jonathan Mills, Christian Williams, John Mills and Michael Frazier serving as active pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Clay City United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Joyce Ann Walker, 71, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was born September 16, 1948 in Indiana to the late DeWayne Henry and Joyce Maralynn Ringer Bennett. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Bartochowski Greif, Clay City; grandsons, Charles E. Greig, Ethan Alexander Greif, and Kellen Hamilton Greif. No services at this time.

Bertha Faye McCoy, 79, widow of Martin Russell McCoy, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Central Baptist Health, Lexington. She was born July 21, 1940 in Powell County to the late Irvin and Zella Helton Spencer. She was a retired factory worker. Survivors include sons, Martin Russell (Sheila) McCoy Jr., West Bend, and Darrell (Tina) McCoy, Stanton; daughter, Belinda (Danny) Barnett, Clay City; Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Eula Faye Skidmore, 93, widow of Seldon Skidmore of Stanton, KY died on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Powell County she was the daughter of the late George Robert Crabtree and the late Ida Mae Mullens Crabtree and she was a member of Bowen First Church of God. Eula graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1968 and was a teacher at Stanton Elementary School for 30 years. She reported weather to The National Weather Service for over 20 years and was a member of the Powell County Retired Teachers Association. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by four brothers: Ernest Crabtree, Dale Crabtree, Clarence Crabtree and Wilson Crabtree and by five sisters: Venice Rogers, Reva Carter, Nellie Skidmore, Elsie Rogers and Eva Crabtree. Eula is survived by three sons, Mike (Thelma) Skidmore of Stanton, Henry (Carolyn) Skidmore of Mt. Sterling and George (Martha) Skidmore of New Madison, OH; two daughters, Susan (Michael) Tipton and Ida (John) Bowen of Stanton; brother in law, Frank Carter; sister in law, Betty Crabtree; 12 grandchildren: Conrad (Sara) Skidmore, Chanda (Justin) Amburgey, John (Anna) Tipton, Laura (Jared) Cockrell, Amanda (Colin) Faulkner, Julia (Matt) Foster, Mike Skidmore, Alyssa (Keith) Boley, Bradley (Heather) Skidmore, Matthew (Celeste) Skidmore, Emily Skidmore and Mary (Josh) Gabriel along with 30 great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter and Bro. Larry Mullins were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bowen First Church of God. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Mike Skidmore, Keith Boley, John Tipton, Jared Cockrell, Conrad Skidmore, Justin Amburgey, Bradley Skidmore, Matthew Skidmore, Josh Gabriel, Colin Faulkner and Matt Foster serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Jean Derickson, Bob Skidmore, Greg Crabtree, Frank Joe Carter, Debbie Pelfrey, Pat Anderson, Phyllis Hobbs, Kathryn Creech, Sherry Gillespie, Hospice East and members of the Powell County Retired Teachers Association. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.