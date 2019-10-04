Operation Hands of Love

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 11am – 12:30pm. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Sheila if you need more information at (859) 302-1260

Gospel Meeting

At the Clay City Church of Christ 5719 Main Street Clay City, KY. October 6th- 10th. Our speaker will be David Rogers. Services will be October 6th – bible study at 10AM, morning worship at 11AM, Sunday evening service at 6PM. Monday – Thursday at 7PM. Everyone is invited to attend.

Old Fashion Day

Epperson First Church of God located at Rt. 89 is having an Old Fashion Day on Sunday October 13 at 10:30 a.m. Ryan and Heidi from Somerset will be singing. There will be a lunch following the service. Bring nothing but yourself.

Fish Fry

Goffs Corner First Church of God will be having a fish fry to benefit their building fund on October 5, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. The cost will be $8.00 for fish, slaw, hush puppies, french fries, baked beans and drink. Lots of food and singing.