Wanda Kay Ritchie, 66 of Clay City died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born December 23, 1952 in Mt. Sterling to Marvin and Wilma Dyer. She is survived by two sons, Donnie Dyer of Jeffersonville and Ronald Ritchie and wife Alma of Means; a daughter, Melissa Whitt and husband Richard of Mt. Sterling; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lisa Dyer and Elsie Bradley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Wilma Dyer; a daughter, Anita Ritchie and a brother, James Dyer. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, September 21, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Burial was followed in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Glen Allen Sparks, 62, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born June 7, 1957 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Roy and Dorothy Sparks. Survivors include brothers, Benny Sparks, Bobby Sparks, and Wayne Sparks; and sisters, Treva Hollon and Bonnie Rawlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don Sparks and Orlan Sparks. Services were Wednesday, September 18, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial was in Hobbs Cemetery, Rogers, Kentucky with Joe Hollon, Alvie Lloyd Hollon, Charlie Hollon, Wayne Sparks, Benny Sparks, and Bobby Sparks serving as pallbearers.

Rodney Freeman Townsend, 70, of Clay City, KY died at his residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Campton, KY he was the son of the late Mark Townsend and the late Ollie Dickerson Townsend and he was a former oil field employee. Rodney is survived by his wife, Betty Hall Townsend; one son, Rodney Joe (Melanie) Townsend of Winchester; four brothers: James (Geneva) Townsend of Beattyville, Ronald (Karen) Townsend of Stanton, Alton (Pearl) Townsend of Stanton and Alvin (Libby) Townsend of Lee County; three sisters: Gearld Dean South of Ohio, Callie (Paul) Faught of Stanton and Juanita (Marvin) Charles of Stanton; five grandchildren: Asia Townsend, Jozlynn Townsend, Jeremy Carson, Jason Carson and Jessica Collins and two great grandchildren, Bryson Collins and Killian Conner. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Eligha Anderson; two brothers, Johnnie Ray Townsend and Eugene Townsend and three sisters: Ruth Frazier, Joyce Caudill and Lilly Townsend. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ron Johnson and Brian Hampton were held Wednesday at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial was in the Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Jacob Meeks, Kaleb Meeks, Andrew Meeks, Tyler Davis, David Meeks and Bryan Faught serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Travis Hall, Ronald Lawson and Marvin Charles. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc

Deloris Mattingly, 74, of Clay City died Saturday, September 21, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born February 27, 1945 in Winchester to Earl and Irene Baber. She was the former City Clerk for Clay City and worked for CMS and was a member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Buford Mattingly of Clay City, one son, Buford Earl Mattingly of Clay City; four grandchildren, David Crowe of Clay City, Keshia Mattingly of Clay City, Melanie Mattingly of Clay City and Michael Mattingly of Clay City and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. Burial was in the Mattingly Family Cemetery in Clay City. Our loss is truly Heavens Gain. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.