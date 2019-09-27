Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

2019 Kids Fishing Derby

The 2019 kids fishing Derby has been rescheduled to October due to road closure on Indian Creek. Date will be posted at a later date!

Huge Yard Sale

Trapp School / Lady Veterans Connect 11400 Irvine Rd Winchester KY on Oct. 4&5 from 8:00-3:00. Many new and used linens, housewares, clothing, tools, Christmas items and much more! All proceeds support our Lady Veterans. More info: 606-723-4889

Marcums/Rogers Reunion

The descendants of the late Lonnie Nelson Marcum and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum invite all family, relatives and friends to the 16th annual reunion on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Lion’s Club Park in Stanton, KY. Please bring a covered dish, and plan on a fun filled day. Bring musical instruments or your voice and join in good country and gospel music. Fellowship begins at 9:30AM and goes on to 4:30PM. Dinner will be at 1PM.

Stewart/Patton Family Reunion

September 28th at the Clay City Municipal Building. We are looking forward to seeing each and every one of you at our family reunion this year. The building will open at 10AM and we will eat between 12PM and 12:30PM. Paper plates, cups, napkins, etc. will be furnished. Please bring a dish to help make this day special. For more information or suggestions, feel free to call. Any suggestions will be appreciated. (606) 663-2724 or (859) 824-0126 or )859) 398-3088

Day Of Blessings

Free community event on October 5th 11AM – 3PM. Full Gospel Lighthouse Church 98 1/2 Fifth Avenue, Clay City, KY. Singing, preaching, puppets for the children. Free coats, clothes, food, shoes, gloves, caps, bibles, blankets. You must be present to receive items. All items are while supplies last.