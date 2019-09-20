Steve Asbury, Judge James Anderson and Chief Mike Sparks from Clay City Fire.

By LISA JOHNSONTimes Staff Writer

Last week Kentucky Emergency Management conducted its annual awards ceremony in Louisville. The award for Kentucky County Judge of the year went to Powell County’s Judge Executive James Anderson. The most improved Emergency Management Director went to Powell County EMA Director Steve Asbury. An additional award was given to team members from our ambulance service and Search And Rescue (accepted by by Chief Mike Sparkes) and Red Star Backcountry Paramedics (accepted by David Fifer)for their work in a joint exercise training program with Kentucky Air National Guard in preforming emergency medical airlift training in the Red River Gorge.

We are most fortunate at this time in our community to have such dedicated, personal and well formed leadership that makes Powell County stand out. Upon receiving his award County Judge James Anderson made the note that his recognition was the byproduct of the good people that support our community and they are the reason for his award and for our county’s success.

We congratulate them all and thank them for being apart of our humble county. Thanks Judge Anderson, Chief Sparks, and Steve Asbury for a good job and taking care of our community.