Talmage Faye Halsey, 81, widower of Lovetta Halsey, died Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born August 10, 1938 in Powell County to the late William C. and Bernice Hon Halsey. Survivors include, daughters, Bonnie (Ricky) Smith and Carolyn Pelfrey; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Services were Wednesday, September 11, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Louellen Lavovis Lawson, 91, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, KY. Born in Frenchburg, KY she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jewell and the late Nannie Allen Jewell and she was a member of Walnut Grove Church of God. Louellen is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Omer) Branham and Donna (Howard) Branham of Stanton; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Louellen was the widow of Woodrow Spencer and Arnold Lawson. She was also preceded in death by three sons: Sidney Spencer, Randy Spencer and Kenneth Edward Lawson; one daughter, Sandra Spencer; two brothers, Bill Jewell and Jeff Jewell and by three sisters: Mary Day, Neddie Lagworthy and Leaner Jewell. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Dawson was held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial was in Jewell and Day Cemetery, Frenchburg, KY with Omer Branham, Robert Branham, Keagan Whitehurst, James Spencer, Bo Warren and Mitchell Barker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Hospice East and Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Darrell Clay Pelfrey, 57, husband of Carolyn Halsey Pelfrey, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. He was born May 8, 1962 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Shirley Pelfrey and the late Louise Morrison Ledford. Survivors include, wife, Carolyn Pelfrey; sons, Darrell (Morgan) Pelfrey Jr. and Brandon Pelfrey; daughter, Kayla Pelfrey; grandchildren, Leah Pelfrey and Jeffery Ballard; step-father, Arnold Ledford; step-mother, Jane Pelfrey; brothers, Eddie (Debbie) Pelfrey, Ronnie (Regina) Pelfrey, Bill (Rose) Pelfray. and Rudy (Sandy) Morrison; sisters, Lisa (Phillip) Blythe and Ann (Joe) Wagers. Services were Friday, September 13, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Elbert Tipton, Tommy Pelfrey, Danny Broughton, Michael Paul King, Derrick Barnett, and Jared Jenkins serving as pallbearers.

Eva Morton Duff, 103, of Owingsville, Kentucky died Friday morning, August 23, 2019, on her birthday, at the Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation in Owingsville. She was born on August 23, 1916 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Albert & Mary Spencer Morton. Eva was a homemaker who was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed oil painting and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She also belonged to the Homemakers club. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Duff, four brothers: Leonard Morton, Everett Morton, Buford Morton and Elzey Morton; two sisters: Lela Morton Spencer and Elizabeth Morton Haddix; one son-in-law, Von Tout. Survivors include one son, Doyle Duff of Mt. Sterling, one daughter, Zana Lou Tout of Owingsville, one brother, Morgan Morton of Lexington, four granddaughters, Charlotte Estes of California, Teresa Frizzell of Salt Lick, Stephanie Townsend & Elizbeth Duff both of Mt. Sterling, two grandsons, Eric Tout of Mt. Sterling and Todd Tout of Owingsville. Survivors also include ten great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were conducted Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Owingsville with Rev. Noel White officiating. Burial was in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Price Rogers, 83, widower of Geraldine Rogers, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born December 19, 1935 in Chop Chestnut, Kentucky to the late Simon H. and Betty J. Meadows Rogers. Survivors include, daughter, Sharon Kay Rogers; grandchildren, Shannon Rogers and Danny Strange; great-grandchildren, Matthew Strange and Kylee Strange. Services Tuesday, September 17, 11:00AM by Anthony Molihan. Burial was in Meadows Cemetery with Matthew Strange, Don Bellamy, Sterling Bellamy, Daniel Clair, Simon Rogers, Dakota Tipton, and Otis Wayne Campbell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were, Paul Bellamy and Brandon Epperson.

Alfred Eugene Rogers, 90, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Patsy, KY he was the son of the late Freeling Hisle Rogers and the late Elizabeth Ollie Spencer Rogers and he was a member of Bowen First Church of God. Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the rank of Private. He was employed 41 years with the Ashland Oil Company working in the Powell County oil fields, Ashland’s Pipeline Engineering Department at Ashland, KY and the last 22 years with Ashland Oil Company’s Real Estate Department traveling all over the United States. Eugene is survived by one son, Phillip (Evelyn Marie Potts) Rogers of Peachtree City, Georgia; one sister Violet Laverne Mullins of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Matthew Daniel (Bailey Abercrombie) Rogers and Jamie Meredith Rogers and two great grandchildren Madelyn Jean Rogers and Emilia Lorraine Rogers. Eugene was the widower of Juanita Morton Rogers. He was also preceded in death by one brother: James Edward Rogers. Funeral services officiated by Bro. William Carpenter will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton, KY with military honors. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Glen Allen Sparks, 62, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born June 7, 1957 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Roy and Dorothy Sparks. Survivors include, brothers, Benny Sparks, Bobby Sparks, and Wayne Sparks; and sisters, Treva Hollon and Bonnie Rawlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don Sparks and Orlan Sparks. Services Wednesday, September 18, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial in Hobbs Cemetery, Rogers, Kentucky with Joe Hollon, Alvie Lloyd Hollon, Charlie Hollon, Wayne Sparks, Benny Sparks, and Bobby Sparks serving as pallbearers.