By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

The Powell County Lions Club held its annual Miss Powell County pageant on September 7 at the high school. Eleven contestants displayed an array of talent from singing, dancing, musical instruments to a hula hoop. The final five contestants were Lexie Grace Meade, Gabriella Huntsberger, Nalli Katherine Marcum, Madeline Elizabeth Murray and Demara Alexis La-Sha Sparks with Lexie Grace Meade announced as Miss Powell County 2019. The evening was most memorable and we thank all the participants and the Lions club and Jonathan Hall for their hard work to make this special night happen for these talented young ladies. The Miss Powell County Pagent is more than a beauty pageant, it requires a lot of work and personal effort on behalf of all the contestants. Each individual participant brings a rare look into the best of up and coming womanhood and is an example for all to see. Pageants like this foster individual goals, community activism and feminism. Each individual showcases the best and brightest , all representing Powell County. Beauty pageants are a part of the American land scape and are part of our culture and the participants in my book are all winners! All contestants were ask , fifty years from now what do you want people to remember about you? Lexie stated” I want to stand out” we agree you did. Congratulation to all from Clay City Times Staff.