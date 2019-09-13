Louellen Lavovis Lawson, 91, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, KY. Born in Frenchburg, KY she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jewell and the late Nannie Allen Jewell and she was a member of Walnut Grove Church of God. Louellen is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Omer) Branham and Donna (Howard) Branham of Stanton; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Louellen was the widow of Woodrow Spencer and Arnold Lawson. She was also preceded in death by three sons: Sidney Spencer, Randy Spencer and Kenneth Edward Lawson; one daughter, Sandra Spencer; two brothers, Bill Jewell and Jeff Jewell and by three sisters: Mary Day, Neddie Lagworthy and Leaner Jewell. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Dawson were held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Jewell and Day Cemetery, Frenchburg, KY with Omer Branham, Robert Branham, Keagan Whitehurst, James Spencer, Bo Warren and Mitchell Barker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Hospice East and Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Margie Howell, 78 of Clay City died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side. She was born December 4, 1940 in Dayton, OH to Clarence and Lofa Howell. She was a former Clerical worker for Rockwell Industries. She was survived by a son Charles Howell and his wife Cheryl of Clay City, five grandchildren Ritchie Howell, Amanda Vires and husband Jason, Carl Howell and wife Katlyn, Jerry Ebersbaker, Jessica Ebersbaker, a brother Harold Ray Howell of Dayton, OH and a sister Phyllis Reed of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lofa Howell, five brothers Ralph, William, Robert, Glen and Charles Howell and a sister Patricia Howell. Funeral services were held 7 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Carl Howell officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Talmage Faye Halsey, 81, widower of Lovetta Halsey, died Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born August 10, 1938 in Powell County to the late William C. and Bernice Hon Halsey. Survivors include, daughters, Bonnie (Ricky) Smith and Carolyn (Darrell) Pelfrey; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Services Wednesday, September 11, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

John Jerry Barker, Sr., 60, husband of Cathy Sparks Barker, died Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born August 13, 1959 in Wolfe County to the late Holt Richard and Delphia Branham Barker. He was an employee at the Kroger Company. Survivors include, wife, Cathy Barker; son, John (Amanda) Barker Jr; daughters, Charity Pinkerton, Mary (JD) Allen, Bessie Barker Willoughby, and April (Michael) Havens; 11 special grandchildren; brothers, Mitchell Barker, Eddie Barker, and Doug (Donna) Branham; sisters, Yvonne Sons, and Beverly Barker; brother-in-law, Cas Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Yolanda Morton and Ruby Barker; and brother, Milburn Barker. Services were Monday, September 9, 11:30AM Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God. Burial was in Faulkner Cemetery with Johnny Barker, JD Allen, Mary Allen, Charity Pinkerton, Chadwick Pinkerton, Bessie Willoughby, Brandon Willoughby, and Ben Chang. Honorary pallbearers serving were, his Kroger family, Mitchell Barker, Robert Barker, Michael Havens, Rick Cooper, Michael Barber, James Campbell, Mark Anthony, Guilao, Jacob Bryant, Dwain Anderson, John Brewer, Gene Kalar, Lee Sizemore, Roger Center, Talmadge Knox, Syl Knox, Raymond Leach, Dwight Ledrod, Ted & June Johnson, Al Cornette, and Yule Sumners.

JoAnn Graham Fallen, 83, widow, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. She was born November 27, 1935 in Campton, KY to the late Hollon Graham and Lura Elkins Hollon. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her son Jay H. Campbell, Stanton; brother, Dewey (Carol Jean) Hollon; sister, Nancy (Dwayne) Havens. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Woody Fallen, and sisters, Roberta Baker and Glenda Faye Skidmore.