Powell County authorities respond to unsubstantiated school threat

by

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

 On August 27  the Little Rock, Arkansas  FBI office received a potential shooter threat  to  Kentucky and other school systems . Now we have Stanton police and (SRO )School Resources Officers on staff who take  the safety of our children to heart. The  mention  of this type of violence sends our police to provide extra security . Police Officer Ian Morton , Stanton police stated “police were dispatched to assist SRO Officers at the schools – we take these threats  serious , protecting our children and schools is  a our number one priority”.   SRO officers  must now attend regular training programs as prescribed by  Kentucky Senate Bill 1 that promotes training practices and planning  and  is required for all School Resource Officer Mike Townsend, Powell County Law Enforcement  members work and plan daily to provide their best for you, and they demonstrate their commitment  daily. Glad we have them.

