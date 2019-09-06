By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On August 27 the Little Rock, Arkansas FBI office received a potential shooter threat to Kentucky and other school systems . Now we have Stanton police and (SRO )School Resources Officers on staff who take the safety of our children to heart. The mention of this type of violence sends our police to provide extra security . Police Officer Ian Morton , Stanton police stated “police were dispatched to assist SRO Officers at the schools – we take these threats serious , protecting our children and schools is a our number one priority”. SRO officers must now attend regular training programs as prescribed by Kentucky Senate Bill 1 that promotes training practices and planning and is required for all School Resource Officer Mike Townsend, Powell County Law Enforcement members work and plan daily to provide their best for you, and they demonstrate their commitment daily. Glad we have them.