JoAnn Graham Fallen, 83, widow, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. She was born November 27, 1935 in Campton, KY to the late Hollon Graham and Lura Elkins Hollon. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her son, Jay H. Campbell of Stanton. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

William Morton “Bill” Thorpe, age 78, husband of Linda Roberts Thorpe of Stanton, KY died on August 27, 2019 at U K Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of the late Forest Tharpe and the late Ida Mae Morton Tharpe. He was an Army Veteran and former factory employee of Rockwell International. Bill Thorpe was a member of Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 and AMVETS POST 67. He was the former Chief of Police for Stanton and Clay City and he was the first D.A.R.E. officer in Powell County. Bill Thorpe was the Powell County Jailer where he retired after serving nine years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Clinton Wade Thorpe; his daughter, Charla Jo Thorpe; by two brothers, Tom Tharpe and Fredrick Tharp and his sister, Polly Moreland. Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Roberts Thorpe; daughter, Sharon Taylor of Okeechobee, FL; brother, Mitchell David Thorpe of Stanton; six grandchildren: Jazmen Thorpe, Sarah Thorpe, Alyssa Hendershot, Courtney Thorpe, Jacey Thorpe and Leah Taylor-Wright and one great grandchild, Kaleb Morton Thorpe. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson was Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Burial with military honors was in Roberts Cemetery Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers were Travis Crabtree, Bobby Drake, Rick Roberts, Dan Thorpe, Jerry Morton and David Thorpe II. Honorary pallbearers were Timothy Frazier, Charles “Pumpkin” Drake, Earl Wayne Brewer, Gary Asch II, Harvey Morton, Arthur Randy Lacy, Neal Hamilton, Larry Epperson, Charlie Crabtree, James Reed, Raymond Banks, Kevin Neal, C. B. Martin and the Table of Knowledge at Kathy’s Restaurant. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.