Jeffrey L. Spencer, 68, of Queen Creek, Arizona died on July 18, 2019. He had suffered a long and courageous battle with multiple illnesses. Jeff served his country for 22 years, 4 in the US Army and he retired from the US Navy in 1989 after serving 18 years, he was a Vietnam Veteran and served in Viatnam for 3 tours. Jeff also retired after 22 years of working security at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Natividad (Tinah) Spencer, daughter, Tanya Cowins, son, Albert (Cassie) Spencer, 3 sisters, Veda (Carl) Stamper, Winchester, KY, Sue (John) Stamper, Thornville, Ohio and Lisa (Ron) Rostan, San Tan Valley, Arizona. He is also survived by his stepfather, Herbert Napper of Winchester, his grandchildren, Elisha and Emily Case, step grandchildren Ali and Courtney and several nieces and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Albert and Letha Spencer and his mother, Georgia Napper, a brother, Frank Spencer and sister, Ima Jean Ashley. There was a celebration of Jeff’s life held on August 3 at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center, 127 East Hickman Street, Winchester, KY.

Carl Franklin Stamper, 76, husband of Veda Gail Spencer, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. A native of Clark County, KY, he was born on January 18, 1943, to the late Clarence and Stella Burkheart Stamper. He was retired from the Freeman Corporation, where he worked for more than 34 years and a member of the Trinity Church of God. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by two sons, Carl (Shelley) Stamper, Ashton Michael Stamper, Keeton Scott Stamper, Cody Alan Stamper, Heather LeAnn (Justin) Byrd and Dustin Kenneth Harper; two great grandchildren, Jaxson and Aubrie Byrd; one brother, Clarence (Sue) Stamper, three sisters, Goldie (Billy) Woosley, Dorothy Tipton and Pat (Walter) Gray. He was proceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and Al Stamper. Services were Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home. Burial was in Clarmont Memorial Gardens. His sons and grandsons served as pallbearers.