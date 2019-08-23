Francis Hoffman, 30, of Church Street in Canmer, Hart County, was arrested at Natural Bridge State Resort Park and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, criminal trespassing in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the first degree and fleeing or evading police in the second degree. While on patrol Kentucky State Park Rangers spotted Hoffman causing a disturbance in the dining area of Hemlock Lodge. Upon making contact with Hoffman the rangers noted that he bore an overwhelming odor of alcohol, exhibited slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Rangers instructed Hoffman to return to his room and he complied.

Later Hoffman was seen twice more walking around the park. A third and final time Rangers discovered him walking along a concrete wall near Hemlock Lodge. When the ranger instructed Hoffman to come down he took off into the woods then doubled back to his room in the lodge, there rangers discovered and arrested him due to the amount of extreme noise he was making.