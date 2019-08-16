By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Saturday, August 11, members of Powell County Search and Rescue working with Red Star Back Country Paramedics, the Kentucky National Guard (123rd Airlift Wing /Wild Cat Dust Off) and Wolfe County SAR conducted a joint training exercise on the Red River. The training exercise presented two scenarios: one victim with mild trauma and another with severe trauma. A search was conducted with K-9 support and the Air National Guard lowered K9 Handler Rudy Parsons in with his search dog Callie from the dust off helicopter.

One patient was airlifted via a Stokes Basket during the exercise and transported to UK hospital in Lexington. The second was transported by EMS. The purpose of a joint training exercises is to familiarize all personal with the operations of all responding units and develop plans to adapt to varying scenarios. This is the first time this scale of training has been conducted and demonstrates the capabilities of emergency services and their state of preparedness.

Red Star is a new addition to Powell County EMS and brings with it some great people that they hope you never need, but in the event that you do they are ready.