Hershell “Bobby” Martin, 52, of Mt. Sterling died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born May 4, 1967 in Mt. Sterling to John and Della May Martin. He was a carpenter. He is survived by one son, Bobby Martin of Lexington; two daughters, Stacy Martin of Mt. Sterling and Bianca Martin of Stanton; four grandchildren; five brothers, Lester Martin of Sharpsburg, Rocky Martin of Sharpsburg, Irvin Martin of Sharpsburg, Finley Martin of Pennsylvania and Woody Martin of Clay City; four sisters, Patsy Ramsey of Lexington, Josie Martin of Owingsville, Pam Patton of Owingsville and Jean Strange of Jeffersonville. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Della May Martin, a granddaughter Emani Smith, two brothers, Roger Martin and Randall Martin. Funeral services were Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Cheyenne Allen officiating. Burial was in the Martin Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

James Martin Parks, 88, husband of Judy Parks, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born April 20, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late H.M. and Josie Demoree Parks. He was a retired general contractor and a Marine Veteran. Survivors include, wife, Judy Parks; children, James Martin Parks Jr., Gwendolyn Parks Hamilton, David (Reatha) Mullins, Lana (Brody) Napier, and Dana (Aaron) Stone; grandchildren, Abby Napier, Ella Napier, Sophia Napier, Geneva Napier, Caleb Mullins, Hannah Mullins, Leah Stone, and Olivia Stone. Services were Thursday, August 8th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Ben Liston. Burial in Sparks Cemetery with military honors with David Mullins, Brody Napier, Clayton Wise, Caleb Mullins, Matt Sparks, Darren Mullins, and Gary Napier.

Okeechobee – Elbert “Dutch” Lawrence Tipton died August 6, 2019. He was born May 11, 1939 to Elbert and Lou (Halsey) Tipton. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee since 2000, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and playing shuffleboard.

Mr. Tipton is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Pat Tipton, of Okeechobee; sons, Larry Tipton (Georgia), of Riverview, Rusty Tipton, and Tommy Tipton (Sunshine), all of Indiana; daughters, Debbie Shirar (Phil), Deedee Brooks Bellamy, all of Indiana, and Patty Pritchard (Tim), of Ft. Walton Beach; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Waddell, of Indiana, Linda Vaughn, of Okeechobee, and Sandy Creek, of Indiana; and stepdaughter, Sharon Taylor, of Okeechobee.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.