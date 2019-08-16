Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

2019 Kids Fishing Derby

The 2019 kids fishing Derby has been rescheduled to October due to road closure on Indian Creek. Date will be posted at a later date!

Extension Celebration

Friday August 16th from 4PM-8PM at 169 Maple Street in Stanton. Enjoy a free meal (hot dogs, chips & a drink!) Enter to win door prizes. The Powell County Farmers Market will be set up to sell as well. Come on out and enjoy the fun.

Powell County Live Stock

The Powell County Live Stock Association will meet on August 22nd at 6:30PM.

Jr. & Little Miss/Mister Powell County pageant

August 31st at 2:00 PM. Stanton Christian church gym. For more info or to enter contact April 859-538-7468 or on Facebook (April Rose Willoughby)

Red River Spaghetti Dinner

Auction and fundraiser scheduled for Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Amvets building has been cancelled. This date was found to be in conflict with various other community events. We greatly appreciate Amvets Post 67, their Auxiliary Ladies and the publics support and generosity. The museum is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday afternoons 12PM- 5 PM. Admission is free.

Casey’s Law Presentation

Coming to Powell County on August 16th! Training Location: Powell County Courthouse 525 Washington St. Stanton, KY 12:00P – 2:00PM Casey’s law Training 2:00PM – 3:00PM Narcan Training Please RSVP: Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021

jenellsparkpowell@gmail.com SPONSOR: KY OFFICE OF DRUG CONTROL POLICY. Hosted by: Jenell Brewer Founder of SPARK Ministries- (869) 771-3021

Artisan Festival

August 16-18 are the dates for the Natural Bridge Artisan Festival held at Sky Lift Road, Natural Bridge State Park, Slade, KY. The fun begins are 11AM on Friday and ends at 5PM on Sunday. Entertainment everyday and over 60 vendors, including those wonderful vendors selling delicious festival food. This is strictly an arts and crafts festival and if you are looking for a special gift for you or someone you love, you can findit here because there is jewlry, metal, craft, wooden creations, quilts, soaps, lotions, flowers, produce, wreaths and more. There is no charge for enterance to the festival or the quilt show show held at Hemlock Lodge from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday. Entertainment Schedule: Friday- JoAnna and James at 4PM, Saturday- The Handshake Deals at 12PM, Rock Bottom at 2PM, Lenny Centers Band at 4PM, Sunday- The Folk Project at 1PM, Southern Blend at 3PM.