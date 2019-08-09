By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On Monday, July 29 Clay City Mayor, Kenny Rice tendered a heartfelt resignation to the people of Clay City, after only eight months in office. In his resignation letter, Mayor Rice stated “I have learned that I am not nor will ever be a politician, but in that short period of time I have gained some insight into my self and it is difficult if not impossible to be something that is not in your nature”.

He explained that he enjoys working to make the city a safer place and more attractive to locals and tourist by creating positive changes, but it was difficult to juggle his two jobs and make the commitment to the Mayor’s office in a manner it deserved. Rice felt his resignation would allow someone else with more desire and drive to guide the city.

Rice has been involved with The Red River Clean up and served on many boards and with many groups over the years, doing all he can to improve the City Of Clay and the lives of its citizens.

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Strange stated Rice has been a bright light to the city and helped to improve operations at Clay City Fire. Rice, in his short time as mayor, has added extra law enforcment officers to the police force and brought hope to the city he served. He has been a constant presence that has demonstrated only positive community influence and has been an example of a model citizen. Mayor Rice’s resignation will be effective Thursday, August 8, 2019.