Michael Glenn Allen 58 of Stanton husband of Michelle Allen died Monday, July 29, 2019 to be with his Heavenly Father. He was born in Beattyville October 5, 1960 to Philip and Deloris Allen He was the owner of Allen’s Hardware in Jeffersonville and was an Evangelist. He is survived by his wife Michelle Allen of Stanton, his mother Deloris Allen of Stanton, a son Tyler Allen of Clay City, Grandson Case Ridge Allen of Stanton, one brother Dale Allen and his wife Anita of Stanton, four sisters Janet Adams and husband Lin of Owensboro, Rhonda Barnett of Stanton, Kathy Stone of Stanton, Dawn Barnes and husband Eddie and a special niece Julia Sparks. He was preceded in death by his father Philip Allen, a brother Danny Allen and his father and mother in-law David and Hazel Sparks. Funeral services wereThursday, August 1, 2019 at the Mt. Parkway Church of God in Clay City with Bro. Dale Payne, Bro. Wendell Clevenger and Bro. Hoss Prater officiating. Burial was in the Clark Cemetery in Clay City. Family ask that in Lieu of flower donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation 161 Saint Matthews Ave. Suite 3 Louisville, KY 40207 and sign your licenses to be an organ donor. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Frances McKinney 61 of Mt. Sterling died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born November 11, 1957 to Simon Kenton and Ethel Brown Gilliam. She was a homemaker. She is survived by two sons Ronnie McKinney of Morehead, Zachary McKinney of Lexington, two daughters Angie McKinney of Morehead, Mary McKinney of Mt. Sterling, seven grandchildren Jassmine Barker, Seth Barker, Summer Barker, Brooklyn Barker, Cameron Sexton, Sara Sturgell and Jake Sturgell, one brother Hershel Calloway of Virginia and one sister Lou Ann Wester of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents Simon Kenton and Ethel Brown Gilliam, the father of her children Ronnie Dean McKinney and a sister Sara Daily. Funeral services were held Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Sioam Church in Farmers with Bro. Richard Caskey officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Katie Jones 75 of Irvine died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Saint Joseph East Hospital. She was born April 11, 1944 in Estill County to Oliver and Myrtie Neal Tipton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Lighthouse Church of God. She is survived by a daughter Myrtie Booth of Irvine, grandson Michael Wayne Booth, one brother Ray Tipton of Irvine, four sisters Mary Tincher of Clay City, Edith Estes of Irvine, Sally Ann Proffit of Clay City and Maudie Tipton of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Myrtie Neal Tipton, her husband John Jones, son Thomas Tipton and a daughter Sharon Ann Tipton. Funeral Services were held 1 PM Tuesday, July 31, 2019 at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Church in Irvine. Burial was in the Jones family Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.