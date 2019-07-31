By ASHLEE HADDIX

Times Staff Writer

EKBC, Easy Kentucky Baseball Club, was created by Joshua Begley, a former Powell County baseball player, in 2019. EKBC currently includes four traveling teams, the Bombers 13u, Warhawks 12u, Aces 9U and the Pirates 8u. The club plans to add Sluggers 15u, Pirates 6u and Pirates 8u in 2020. EKBC is a non-profit developed to give parents a top program without the huge cost associated with other leagues. Begly states that the goal is to teach kids about the game, practice good sportsmanship, learn determination and show respect for not only their own players but also for their opponents. The program is meant to be a platform for the kids to not only grow as ball players and young men but to also be seen by college coaches and further their education by playing college ball. The teams consist of players from over ten counties but are all based in Powell County.

The Warhawks are a 12 year old travel team coached by Begley with assistant coaches Jared Hall (Knott County), Tim Gayhart (Hazard) and Dewayne “Papaw” Napier (Knott County). The 2019 year has brought many wins and tournaments across Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Florida. Over the past 3 years, the Warhawks have won 11 championships and played in 2 USSSA World Series. Even though their 2019 season is wrapping up, the players will continue to work off-season and improve on the game they love. This talented team consists of players from Knott, Hazard and Powell Counties and includes Mason Amburgey #19 (Knott County), Beau Begley #21 (Powell County), Trevor Brown #2 (Powell County), Tyson Edwards #40 (Powell County), Devon Gayhart #15 (Hazard), Brayden Hall #2 (Knott County), Ryder Lindon #14 (Powell County), Connor Napier #12 (Knott County), Brady Turner #35 (Breathitt County), Grant Wells #18 (Powell County) and Tristan West #12 (Powell County).

The Bombers are a 13 year old travel team that has gained a lot of attention and success in their 2019 season. Members from this team are from several counties including Powell, Montgomery, Wolfe, Madison, Perry, Jackson and Rowan. The Bombers are coached by Josh Begley with Troy Wilson (Wolfe County) as assistant coach. Their accomplishments include winning the USSSA World Series title in Destin, Florida, the Papa Johns Red River Classic 13/14u, and the I64 tournament in Mt.Sterling. They were also second place in the USSSA Bourbon Barrel in Clarksville, Indiana and the I64 in Mt. Sterling. Begley states that the Bombers pride themselves on treating the game and opponents with the upmost respect. They look to compete and win many more tournaments not only this year but in the upcoming years. Members of this winning team are Eli Leach #56 (Montgomery County), Luke Hood #1 (Powell County), Hayden Cain #99 (Madison County), Austin Begley #24 (Powell County), Cam Delrosario #42 (Powell County), Braden Wilson #23 (Wolfe County), Hunter Hampton #30 (Rowan County), Cayden Farmer #7 (Jackson County), Conner Combs #19 (Perry County), Dalton Voils #22 (Wolfe County) and Tate Hall #5 (Knott County).

Begley would like to thank all of the great coaches and amazing players as well as their parents, siblings and family members who are their biggest fans. Begley also appreciates all the businesses who support the teams and states that they are extremely grateful for everything that is done to help provide these kids with not only a great experience but also memories that last a lifetime. The teams look forward to many more years of competing at high levels and bringing home more championships. To keep up with the EKBC teams you can find them on Facebook!