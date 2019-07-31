Emery Duane Helton, 85, was born June 15, 1934 near Nada, KY to Avery and Hazel Tester Helton. After a courageous eight year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Emery died at home on July 21, 2019. Emery married Anna Edgerley on October 5, 1955. There were together 63 years, and she survives at home. Their son, Todd also survives nearby. Additional survivors include brothers, Gary (Earlene) Helton & Wilford Dale (Martha) Helton. Siblings preceding Emery in death include Thelma Scott, Eugene Helton, Juanita Sizemore, & Alton Helton. Emery also now joins his best friend and cousin Stanley Helton. Services were Thursday, July 25, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Emery will be taken home and laid to rest at the Helton Hill Cemetery, where he always wanted to be.

Gregory Collins Garrison, 66, husband of Carla Williams Garrison died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Stanton, KY. He was born November 13, 1952 in Paris, KY to the late James & Clara Garrison. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Collin James Garrison of Lexington as well as by brother Everett Garrison, also of Lexington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother James Garrison. A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Glenda Faye Skidmore, 80, widow of Paul Garrett Skidmore, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence on Furnace Road, Stanton, KY. Born in Holly, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Lura Elkins Hollon and she was a former Tool Crib Assistant with Square D for 42 years. Glenda Faye Skidmore was a member of the Bowen First Church of God, Eastern Star and member of the Bowen First Church of God Woman’s Group. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Roberta Baker. Faye is survived by her son, Gregory (Jan) Hollon of Tallahassee, FL; one brother, Dewey (Carol) Hollon of Stanton; two sisters, Nancy (Dwayne) Haven and JoAnn Fallen of Stanton; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Ruggiero and Jaime (Matt) Hoffman and two great grandchildren, Kensi Hoffman and Joseph Ruggiero. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Mike Hicks were held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bowen First Church of God. Honorary pallbearers were Matt Abney, John Abney, Jared Wallen, Dwayne Havens, Dewey Hollon and Gregory Hollon. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Adaliene Grace Spicer, 10, daughter of Dustin and Jessica Jenks Spicer, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Lexington. She was born January 26, 2009 in Winchester to Dustin and Jessica Spicer. Survivors include, parents, Dustin and Jessica Spicer; sister, Sadie Spicer; brother, Lincoln Spicer; maternal grandparents, Robert and Kimberly Jenks; paternal grandparents, Deborah and Rondal Brooks and Dana and Teresa Spicer; aunts and uncles, Josh and Tammy Boyd, Christy Thomas, Penelope Spicer, and Catherine Spicer; cousins, Brianna Boyd, Lillie Boyd, Kenslee Puckett, Courtney Spicer, and Sean Spicer. Services were Monday, July 29, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Damon Elijah Cole Johnson, 8 weeks old, son of Johnny Johnson and Linda Neace, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born May 31, 2019 in Winchester, Kentucky to Johnny Johnson and Linda Neace. Survivors include, father, Johnny Johnson; mother, Linda Neace; brothers, Gabriel Johnson, Landon Neace, Kayden Johnson, and Jordan Johnson; sister, Brandy Neace; grandparents, Rethia and Earnest Neace, Elizabeth Hall, and Johnny Johnson; Uncles, Matt Neace, Earnest Neace Jr., Jessie Mosley, Shane Johnson, and Dakota Johnson; aunts, Sarah Mosley, Megan Moon, Amanda Johnson, Megan Johnson, and Linda Mosley. Services Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Willoughby. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Earnest Neace and Johnny Johnson serving as pallbearers.