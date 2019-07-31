Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

2019 Kids Fishing Derby

The 2019 kids fishing Derby has been rescheduled to October due to road closure on Indian Creek. Date will be posted at a later date!

Allen’s Reunion

At the Old REA Shelter on Highway 15 in Winchester, KY like last year. August 11th. Hope to see you there! Clark Energy Cooperative.

Red River Museum

Spaghetti supper and auction fundraiser for restoration and preservation of museum properties Friday August 16th at Amvets Post 67, 710 Lake Drive Clay City. Food service is 5PM-6:30PM. Auction starts at 6:30PM, auctioneer is Ovie Hollon. Tickets are $10 for adults, 12 & under are $5. Advance tickets are available at the Museum Saturday and Sunday from noon – 5PM. For more information call (606) 481-8626 or (859) 749-3171.

Food Preservation Workshop

Turn your fresh foods into pantry staples. Learn to can tomatoes, dry apple chips and freeze fresh green beans. Gain the skills to safely preserve homemade jam, salsa and a variety of fruits and vegtables. July 30th – August 1st. 10AM- 2PM at the Powell County Extension Office. To register for this free workship, contact Kendyl Redding, CEA for family and consumer sciences. (606) 663-6405

Extension Celebration

Friday August 16th from 4PM-8PM at 169 Maple Street in Stanton. Enjoy a free meal (hot dogs, chips & a drink!) Enter to win door prizes. The Powell County Farmers Market will be set up to sell as well. Come on out and enjoy the fun.

Powell County Live Stock

The Powell County Live Stock Association will meet on August 22nd at 6:30PM.

Jr. & Little Miss/Mister Powell County pageant

August 31st at 2:00 PM. Stanton Christian church gym. For more info or to enter contact April 859-538-7468 or on Facebook (April Rose Willoughby)

Dickerson-Patrick Reunion

The descendents of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Estill County National Guard Armory at 335 Cow Creek Road (Highway 52 going toward Beattyville from Ravenna). Please bring food and soft drinks for your family and come and visit with us. All friends and relatives are invited. We’d love to see everyone. The reunion will start at 12 noon with a buffet style lunch and run until whenever. Hope to see you there!

American Legion to welcome Barr

American Legion Post 0079 invites all veterans and their families to an outreach meeting on August 12th from 6 to 7 p.m. with Representative Andy Barr and his staff. This invitation includes veterans from surrounding counties such as Jackson, Lee, Breathitt, Powell and Owsley counties. Dinner will be served after the meeting; it will be free to veterans but donations will be accepted and appreciated. Please bring your questions and comments regarding VA services to this meeting for discussion. Feel free to contact Commander Noe for further details at 606-723-2932.