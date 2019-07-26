Larry Woodrow “Crook” Lacy, age 70, of Stanton, KY died on July 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rosslyn, KY he was the son of the late Woodrow Lacy and the late Crystal Martin Lacy and a member of Middlefork Church of God. He was a former automotive mechanic having worked for A & R Dodge, L R Dodge and Tanner Dodge for 23 years, Big Oaks Service Station for 10 years and Ford Motor Company for a short time. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister, Norma Powell. Larry is survived by his wife, Wanda Lacy and his step mother, Jerelene Lacy of Stanton; son, Edward Keith (Joan) Lacy and daughter, Christy Cox of Riley, Michigan; grandchild, Brianna Cox; four brothers: Darrell Lacy, Gary (Glenda) Lacy, Linville (Carol) Knox and Jeff (Natasha) Knox and four sisters: Kathy (Gary) Chaney, Debbie (Charles) Smallwood, Brenda (Scott) Muncie and Karen (Jim) Morton. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Garland Lacy on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Burial was in Knox-Lacy Cemetery with Darrell Lacy, Jeff Knox, Edward Lacy, James Anderson, Ryan Anderson and Chuck West serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Sue Lacy, Syl and Sheila Knox, Forest Martin, Chester Crabtree, Linville and Carol Knox, Dwaine and Nellie Anderson, Mack and Cynthia Grigsby, Jim and Joanna Logan. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary Anna Watkins, 92, widow of Lawrence Watkins Sr., died July 18, 2019 at her home in Clay City, KY. She was born January 3, 1927 in Franklin, OH to the late John D. and Anna Pointer Morris. She is survived by: sons Terry Morris, Bill Watkins, Lawrence Watkins Jr., & James Watkins; daughters Hatty Hatton, Betty West, Wilma Watkins, Nancy Spencer, Janie Townsend, & Rose Arnett; brothers Richard Morris, & Johnny Morris; sister, Delores Rogers; thirty-one grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. Services were Monday at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Donald Hale.

Mrs. Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton, age 77, of Clay City, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.She was born on May 26, 1942, in Lewis County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Millard and Alma Parker Jordan.

Sarah was a member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church and she enjoyed camping, going to AM Vets and cooking for them, feeding people and spending time with her family. Sarah retired as the last postmaster of North Robinson, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vinson Roe; her second husband, Norman Sexton; one brother, Queen Jordan; and one sister, Betty Jones.

Sarah is survived by one son, Paul Roe (Heather) of Clay City, Kentucky; one daughter, Kay Murphy (Jeff) of Clay City, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Will Murphy, Natalie Murphy, Vinson Roe, Davida Poitevint, Zoe Roe; two great grand children, Riddick Poitevint, Liam Murphy and one on the way; two brothers, Ralph Jordan (Violet) and Lowell Jordan (Rosa), all of Vanceburg, Kentucky; and one half brother, Bill Conley (Maria) of Camp Dix, Kentucky. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Camp Dix, Kentucky, with Brother Terry Cooper officiating. Burial followed in the Stone Cemetery in Camp Dix, Kentucky.Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.