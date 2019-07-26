Operation Hands of Love

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 11am – 12:30pm. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Sheila if you need more information at (859) 302-1260

Epperson First Church Of God

Is having VBS July 12, 13, 14. 6PM-7:30PM. Plan for your children to have a great time!

Salem Baptist Church VBS

July 21st-July 25th, 6pm-8:30pm, with Family Night on July 26th at 7pm. Our theme this

year is “Following in Faith”. You do not want to miss this as we will be bringing the bible stories to life. Attendees will have the opportunity to journey through the different scenes from the bible– Jonah and the Great Fish, Joshua and the Great Wall, Peter and the Great Step, Paul and the Great Commitment, and Jesus and the Great Commandment. Bible stories will be portrayed by volunteer actors and narrators. There is even a Great Fish that has arrived on the premises. There are classes for all ages, including adults. We will be learning how we can “follow” through service and missions. Also, don’t miss our kick-off picnic on Saturday, July 20th at 6pm at the church’s pavilion located behind the church. Bring a towel if you want to go down the big water slide. Located at 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine.